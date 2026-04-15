Softball America's Week 11 Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Monday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with some key trending information from week to week.

Week 10 Composite Rankings

Oklahoma strengthened its position in this week’s Composite Rankings after earning a series win over Texas in Austin. However, Alabama held firm at No. 1, buoyed by a dominant sweep of Auburn and a continued edge in the computer-based metrics. Texas, meanwhile, slipped a couple of spots following the series loss, while Texas Tech dropped three positions after conceding a single game to Utah in Big 12 play.

The Sooners now return home for another marquee showdown, hosting No. 3 Arkansas this weekend in a highly anticipated two‑versus‑three matchup. Texas will look to regain its early‑season consistency on the road, traveling to Athens for a challenging series against Georgia.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Stanford made the most notable move upward. The Cardinal surged four spots following a series sweep of Florida State, while the Seminoles slid three positions as a result. Texas A&M and Duke continued their recent momentum, climbing three and two spots, respectively. Conversely, Arizona and Virginia remained on a slight downward trend, each slipping a few slots.

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Offensive Analysis

Home Run Watch: The Year of the Hitter Rolls On

In what has become a defining storyline of the 2026 season, the home run watch continues to intensify across the country as multiple offenses threaten to set records. Oklahoma remains at the center of that conversation, now sitting just 11 home runs shy of matching the NCAA single‑season record, a pace that continues to separate the Sooners from the rest of the field.

UCLA made one of the loudest statements of the week, launching an eye‑opening 23 home runs over the midweek and weekend slate. That surge pushed the Bruins to 134 on the season, firmly within striking distance of Oklahoma and reinforcing their status as one of the nation’s premier power lineups. Texas Tech is next in line to join the century club, sitting at 95 home runs and tracking to eclipse 100 as early as next week. Florida, currently at 86, is not far behind and remains on course to reach that milestone in the coming weeks.

Beyond the frontrunners, a secondary group continues to position itself for a late‑season push toward triple digits. Marshall (75), Duke (74), Virginia Tech (73), and Alabama (70) all remain firmly in contention when factoring in the remainder of the regular season along with postseason opportunities. Texas and Nebraska, each with 68, also remain on the periphery, needing a strong finishing kick to stay in the hunt.

As conference play deepens and pitching staffs are further tested, the long ball remains the great separator. Offenses are not just scoring — they are doing damage at historic rates. Simply put, the year of the hitter shows no signs of slowing down.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Tennessee and Alabama Hope Pitching Staffs Can Drive Championship Runs

Tennessee and Alabama continue to anchor themselves among the nation’s elite thanks to exceptional run prevention, a consistent theme throughout the season. Both programs have built championship‑level résumés on the strength of their pitching staffs, with team ERAs sitting below 1.65, underscoring just how difficult they are to score against on a nightly basis.

Limiting free passes while missing bats has been a defining trait for both teams. Each staff is averaging just under eight strikeouts per game, while allowing roughly two walks per contest, a combination that minimizes big innings and consistently tilts momentum in their favor. The result is a brand of pitching that not only suppresses runs, but also forces opponents to string together quality at‑bats — something few lineups have been able to do with regularity.

As the postseason approaches, the question is not whether Tennessee and Alabama can pitch; it’s whether that dominance can carry them through the sport’s most pressurized moments.

Can These Teams Limit the Long Ball When It Matters Most?

Home runs continue to define outcomes across the country, and even contenders are not immune. A handful of teams remain firmly in the championship conversation despite surrendering a notable number of long balls, presenting an opportunity for growth as the postseason nears.

Oklahoma (44 home runs allowed), Texas A&M (45), UCLA (40), and Duke (55) all fall into this category. Each possesses legitimate postseason aspirations, yet could unlock another level by keeping more balls inside the fence. Among that group, Oklahoma and UCLA stand out not only because of pitching concerns, but also because their offenses are already capable of carrying them to Oklahoma City.

If either team can pair elite run production with even modest improvement in home run suppression, the ceiling rises dramatically. The same holds true for Texas A&M and Duke, where reducing mistakes could be the difference between advancing and falling short.

At a time when power numbers continue to soar nationally, postseason success may hinge less on eliminating home runs entirely and more on preventing them in key moments. Those who manage that balance best will remain standing deepest into June.

Team Profiles