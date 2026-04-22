Softball America's Week 12 Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Monday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with key week-to-week trends.

Week 12 Composite Rankings

Despite sustaining losses, Alabama and Oklahoma remain firmly entrenched in the top two spots of the rankings. The stakes remain high for both programs, as they are tied atop the SEC standings with just six conference games remaining, setting up a compelling race toward the postseason.

Nebraska surged to No. 3, climbing a pair of spots following an impressive weekend against Minnesota. The Huskers’ performance underscored their consistency and continued upward momentum as the calendar turns toward May.

Both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide face significant tests this weekend. Oklahoma will close out its regular‑season home slate by hosting top‑15 Georgia, a series that carries major implications for both SEC positioning and national seeding. Alabama, meanwhile, heads to Knoxville to face Tennessee in what stands as the only top‑10 series on the national slate this weekend, a matchup with championship‑level ramifications.

Further down the rankings, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Oklahoma State each posted standout weeks, fueling notable jumps. The Aggies cracked the top 10 after a convincing series sweep of Mississippi State. Oregon climbed five spots following a dominant sweep of Washington, marking one of the biggest moves in the rankings this week. Oklahoma State also impressed, winning three of four games on the week, highlighted by a midweek Bedlam Series victory over Oklahoma, further solidifying its postseason resume.

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Offensive Analysis

Home Run Tracker

Before Tuesday night’s games, Oklahoma continues to hold a narrow edge in the home run race, sitting at 158 long balls, just four ahead of UCLA’s 154. While the Bruins remain firmly in the national spotlight, another program has quietly crossed a major milestone. Ohio State, despite sitting outside the rankings, has already eclipsed the 100‑home‑run mark, entering the week with 107 round‑trippers on the season.

Looking ahead, the next week could bring a significant expansion of the 100‑home‑run club. Texas Tech stands on the doorstep with 97, and with a Wednesday doubleheader against UTEP, the Red Raiders are well‑positioned to reach the milestone before the weekend arrives. North Carolina also looms as a strong candidate, checking in at 92 home runs with just four regular‑season games remaining—one against South Carolina followed by a three‑game set versus Virginia Tech.

A pair of traditional powers is also trending toward triple digits in the coming weeks. Florida (88) and Duke (87) remain within striking distance and could join the century club as postseason play approaches, further underscoring what continues to be a historic offensive season across the country.

College Softball Pitching/Defense Analysis

Runs at a Premium in Knoxville

When Alabama travels to Tennessee this weekend, two of the top three pitching staffs in the country will take center stage in one of the most anticipated series of the season. The projected rotations suggest that two of the three matchups could feature Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens opposite Alabama’s Jocelyn Briski, a heavyweight pairing that highlights elite command and swing‑and‑miss stuff on both sides.

The remaining game projects a premium duel, with Vic Moten matched up against Sage Mardjetko, continuing the theme of frontline arms dictating the pace of the series. Depth will also play a significant role, as Erin Nuwer for the Lady Vols and Kaitlyn Pallozzi for Alabama give both staffs reliable, high‑leverage relief options capable of flipping games late.

From an ERA standpoint, the series is loaded with elite production. Six of the nation’s top 22 pitchers in ERA are expected to factor into the weekend, underscoring just how dominant these staffs have been throughout the season. In a year where home runs have dominated the national conversation, this matchup sets up as a reminder that elite pitching still rules championship‑level softball, especially when the stakes are at their highest in a top‑10 showdown with postseason implications.

Team Profiles