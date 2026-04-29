Softball America's Week 13 Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Monday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with key week-to-week trends.

Week 13 Composite Rankings

By virtue of its series sweep over Georgia, Oklahoma has reclaimed the top spot in our Composite Rankings. Alabama slipped slightly following a series loss to Tennessee, further sharpening the focus on what appears to be a two‑team race at the top. All signs point to Oklahoma and Alabama emerging as the likely No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, with an SEC championship also hanging in the balance, a race in which the Sooners currently hold a two‑game advantage.

Texas Tech surged into the top five for the first time this season, earning the distinction after an impressive road sweep of Arizona State.

Momentum continues to build for Duke and Oklahoma State, both of whom climbed the rankings again this week. The Blue Devils jumped three spots, while the Cowgirls surged four positions after a midweek win at Texas and a series sweep of Baylor.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M and LSU each tumbled three spots following road series losses in the SEC. The Aggies will look to play spoiler this weekend as they host Oklahoma, while LSU turns its attention to Auburn, aiming to finish the regular season on a positive note.

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Offensive Analysis

Home Run Race to the Finish Line

The back‑and‑forth battle between Oklahoma and UCLA, fueled by the individual brilliance of Kendall Wells and Megan Grant, has captured the attention of college softball fans nationwide. This week, the Sooners set a new single‑season home run record, eclipsing the previous mark of 161 and continuing to add on to reach 169 home runs for the year. Along the way, Wells etched her name deeper into Oklahoma history, breaking the program’s single‑season home run record and pushing her total to 36, just one shy of matching Laura Espinoza’s long‑standing single-season record.

Not to be outdone, UCLA answered with history of its own, surpassing the same team home run record this weekend and climbing to 163 long balls on the season, now just six behind Oklahoma. Grant continued her torrid pace in the Bruins’ series against Washington, launching her 34th home run as UCLA kept the pressure firmly on in the national race.

Both teams now face formidable tests ahead, with Oklahoma set to battle Texas A&M and UCLA gearing up for a challenging matchup against Oregon. With record books falling and margins razor‑thin, this is shaping up as a showdown that may not be fully decided until the Women’s College World Series.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Can the Elite Tame the Big Bats

Although elite arms exist across the country, there have been stretches this season where even strong pitching staffs have shown vulnerability against the game’s most powerful lineups. As the postseason approaches, rotations inevitably tighten to two or three trusted arms, placing increased responsibility on frontline pitchers as innings accumulate and pressure intensifies. That convergence brings one of the defining questions of October into focus: will pitching reassert itself, or will offensive firepower continue to dictate outcomes?

At the center of that debate are three of the most dominant pitchers of the past several seasons, Karlyn Pickens, Jordy Frahm, and NiJaree Canady, all seniors entering their final postseason opportunities. Each can control games and neutralize elite offenses, yet all are still chasing a first national championship. Whether one of these arms delivers a defining run or whether power once again proves decisive may ultimately shape both this postseason and their lasting legacies.

Team Profiles