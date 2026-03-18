Softball America's Week 7 Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with some key trending information from week to week.

Week Seven Composite Rankings

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Texas A&M, Washington, and Grand Canyon emerged as the most notable movers this week, while the top four teams on the board remained firmly in place. The Aggies, in particular, made a significant statement by not only securing a series victory over LSU but also benefiting from a substantial RPI jump. As a result, Texas A&M surged seven spots in the rankings, climbing from No. 24 to No. 17 in one of the week’s most impactful moves.

Meanwhile, Washington continued its upward momentum with another impressive showing. The Huskies are now 10–0 over their last 10 games and added a strong series win over Maryland to reinforce their recent form. Additionally, Grand Canyon maintained its remarkable pace, picking up a series victory against New Mexico and standing alone as the nation’s only undefeated team at 30–0, further solidifying its position among the country’s elite.

On the other hand, several teams experienced notable declines. Stanford was among the biggest sliders after enduring a challenging week that included a home series loss to Notre Dame. Arkansas also fell following a tough road test, as the Razorbacks dropped a top‑10 series at Alabama’s Rhoads House. Finally, LSU slid in the rankings after being unable to defend home field in its series loss to Texas A&M, a result that mirrored the broader volatility seen across the middle of the rankings.

Offensive Analysis

Setting the Pace

The ball is leaving the yard at a historic pace this season, underscoring one of the most power‑driven offensive environments the sport has seen. At this point last year, the composite Top 25 had combined for 937 home runs. This season, that figure has already climbed to 1,079 — a significant year‑over‑year increase that highlights the evolving nature of the collegiate game.

Leading the surge are Oklahoma and UCLA, two programs setting the standard for sustained power production. The Sooners currently sit at 115 home runs, while the Bruins are close behind with 86. Barring unforeseen circumstances, both teams are firmly on track to eclipse the single‑season benchmark of 161 home runs, placing them squarely within reach of NCAA history.

However, Oklahoma and UCLA are far from alone in the home‑run conversation. Florida and Texas Tech continue to apply pressure near the top of the leaderboard, having already launched 67 and 59 home runs, respectively. At their current regular‑season pace, Florida projects to finish with approximately 125 home runs, while Texas Tech is trending toward 113. When factoring in the added opportunities presented by conference tournaments, NCAA Regionals, potential Super Regionals, and the Women’s College World Series, the possibility of four teams surpassing the 140‑home run mark this season becomes increasingly realistic.

Should that scenario materialize, this year would stand as one of the most prolific power seasons in NCAA softball history, with multiple programs redefining what offensive production looks like over the course of a full postseason run.

Big Ten Power Surge

Washington, Oregon, and Nebraska each recorded week‑over‑week gains in offensive production, and the improved metrics were reflected in on-field results. Not surprisingly, all three programs posted undefeated weeks, highlighted by conference series sweeps over the weekend that reinforced their upward momentum.

While the statistical movement was not dramatic, it was nevertheless meaningful. The incremental offensive improvements allowed Washington, Oregon, and Nebraska to climb three spots apiece in this week’s offensive rankings, underscoring how consistent production—rather than explosive surges—can still drive tangible progress as conference play intensifies.

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Pitching/Defense Analysis

Power Prevention: HR Allowed Becomes a Separator in Week Six

As we discussed, this is the year of the home run, so, on the flip side, run prevention via the home run is increasingly important. Across multiple teams, Week Six shows a consistent pattern: ERA moves with HR allowed more than with strikeouts. As schedules toughen, mistakes leave the yard more often, and the HR column begins separating teams with similar WHIP

Alabama: HR allowed up +5 → ERA up +0.46

HR allowed up +5 → ERA up +0.46 Texas Tech: HR allowed up +6 → ERA up +0.30

HR allowed up +6 → ERA up +0.30 Tennessee: HR allowed up +3 → ERA still improves slightly because WHIP/OPP BA improve more

What to Watch Next Week

1) WHIP Leaders Usually Hold

Teams improving WHIP week‑over‑week (Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida) are more likely to sustain ranking gains.

2) BB/PG is the Early Warning Sign

When BB/PG rises (UCF is the clearest example), ERA usually follows.

3) HR Allowed Will Decide Tier Breaks

As conference play deepens, HR allowed becomes the easiest way for similarly skilled staff to separate.

Team Profiles

Biggest Impacts in This Week’s Team Profiles

Tennessee and Alabama continue to separate themselves nationally, as both programs are already approaching double‑digit RPI Top 25 wins .

continue to separate themselves nationally, as both programs are already approaching . Florida remains strong at No. 5 overall but has just two RPI Top 25 wins to date; however, upcoming series against Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi State present major résumé‑building opportunities.

remains strong at No. 5 overall but has just to date; however, upcoming series against present major résumé‑building opportunities. Oklahoma owns the lowest strength of schedule among Power Four teams inside the top 20; how much that improves—without matchups against Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, or Mississippi State—could influence the Sooners’ national seed ceiling .

owns the lowest strength of schedule among Power Four teams inside the top 20; how much that improves—without matchups against Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, or Mississippi State—could influence the Sooners’ . Grand Canyon remains unbeaten at 30–0, but an SOS of 213 continues to loom; non‑conference opportunities, beginning with Oklahoma State , will be critical in boosting RPI and hosting potential

remains unbeaten at 30–0, but an SOS of 213 continues to loom; non‑conference opportunities, beginning with , will be critical in boosting RPI and hosting potential Florida State, Georgia, Arizona, Oregon, LSU, and Stanford currently have only one or two RPI Top 25 wins, making them key teams to watch as conference play unfolds and postseason résumés take shape

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