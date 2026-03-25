Softball America's Week Eight Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with some key trending information from week to week.

Week Eight Composite Rankings

We have a new number one at the top of the Composite Rankings as Texas, by virtue of a pair of run-rule victories over Baylor, has overtaken Tennessee for the top spot. Florida jumped two spots with its series win over the Lady Volunteers into our third spot. Additionally, Stanford and Duke were our highest risers of the weekend as they both benefited from ACC Conference sweeps.

Grand Canyon and UCF slid the most this week, down four spots, respectively. The Lopes suffered their first defeat of the season against Oklahoma State, but rebounded to sweep San Jose State in Mountain West Conference play. Meanwhile, UCF suffered a home sweep at the hands of Texas Tech and will look for a bounce back against Houston.

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Offensive Analysis

Incremental Gains with Power Sustainability Highlight Washington’s Winning Streak

At first glance, Washington’s overall rank remained relatively stable from Week 6 to Week 7; however, a deeper look reveals meaningful offensive progress beneath the surface. Most notably, the Huskies increased their runs per game from 7.29 to 7.44 and their hits per game from 8.36 to 8.75, signaling more consistent traffic on the bases.

Moreover, Washington’s power profile continued to trend upward. The Huskies added six home runs week over week, pushing their season total from 42 to 48, while also improving their OPS from 1.019 to 1.029. Although the batting average remained essentially flat (.333 to .332), the added run production suggests improved sequencing and better capitalization on scoring opportunities.

Power Surge Drives Upward Momentum for the Cowgirls

In contrast, Oklahoma State displayed one of the more visible offensive jumps among all programs from Week 6 to Week 7. While the Cowboys experienced only modest gains in runs per game (6.67 to 6.74), the quality of contact saw a noticeable shift.

Specifically, Oklahoma State’s batting average jumped from .293 to .304, reflecting improved plate discipline and better swing decisions. At the same time, the Cowboys produced a significant power spike, increasing their home run total from 23 to 32 in just one week. That surge, in turn, drove an OPS improvement from .880 to .912, one of the larger week‑over‑week gains among teams outside the Top 15.

Efficiency Meets Explosive Growth for Cardinal Against the Tar Heels

Perhaps the most impressive transformation occurred at Stanford, where nearly every major offensive category trended upward from Week 6 to Week 7.

To illustrate, Stanford improved its batting average from .326 to .339, while also increasing runs per game from 6.52 to 6.92 and hits per game from 8.87 to 9.42. In addition, the Cardinal added seven home runs week over week, pushing their total from 23 to 30, and boosted their OPS from .948 to .992.

Taken together, the gains from these programs indicate that lineups are becoming both more efficient and more dangerous. Not only are they generating more baserunners, but they are also converting those opportunities into production at a higher clip.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Cleaner Run Prevention From Oklahoma Provides Improvement as SEC Play Continues

The only concern about the Oklahoma Sooners in 2026 has been their ability to pitch at a high level. Even though the competition will become more potent, Oklahoma has made one of the more noticeable moves on the board. Bolstered by two shutouts in three games, the Sooners saw a dip in overall Team ERA from 2.96 to 2.71.

Even though the strikeout rate dipped marginally, Oklahoma’s profile improved where it matters most, limiting baserunners and suppressing contact. Additionally, the uptick in shutouts reinforces that the Sooners were not only efficient they were capable of fully closing the door for extended stretches.

Nebraska Has Already Been Elite, But Now They Could Be Even Sharper

Most importantly, Nebraska paired an ERA drop with a meaningful decline in opponent batting average, indicating hitters found it harder to square the ball. In addition, the three‑shutout increase is a major signal of dominance. Nebraska wasn’t just winning innings; the Cornhuskers were owning complete games and full series stretches.

Although walks per game ticked up slightly, Nebraska still improved its WHIP, which implies the staff either limited hits more effectively or consistently worked out of traffic. Consequently, Nebraska’s Week 7 line reads like a team tightening screws, not one simply maintaining form.

Virginia Tech’s Performance Leap in the Circle Could Make Them an ACC Favorite

Virginia Tech’s improvement is especially compelling because it came from multiple levers at once: fewer walks, lower WHIP, and a notable opponent batting average drop to .200. Furthermore, the uptick in strikeouts per game suggests the Hokies added a bit more swing‑and‑miss while simultaneously cutting free passes, typically a sign that command and pitch quality improved together.

Even with a small dip in fielding percentage, the broader run‑prevention gains were strong enough to outweigh it. Therefore, Virginia Tech’s Week 7 line looks like a staff that is stabilizing quickly and trending toward a higher ceiling.

Team Profiles

Biggest Impacts in This Week’s Team Profiles