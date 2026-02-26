Softball America's Week Four Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. As the season progresses, RPI and KPI data will be added to this composite. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most.

Week Four Composite Rankings

The top of the rankings remained unchanged this week, as Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Texas held firm in the No. 1–3 positions following undefeated performances. However, there was movement just behind them, with Oklahoma and Florida swapping spots after the Sooners suffered a surprising upset loss to Long Beach State.

Elsewhere, Virginia Tech emerged as the biggest riser of the week, surging nine spots to No. 11 after an impressive pair of victories over Georgia. Additionally, Alabama, UCLA, and Oklahoma State were among the teams that made notable gains. In particular, Alabama turned heads with two dominant wins over Florida State, showcasing the Crimson Tide’s growing momentum as the season progresses.

On the flip side, several programs experienced significant drops. Florida State, Stanford, and Duke recorded the steepest slides in the rankings. Stanford endured a challenging stretch, falling to Texas, Arizona, and Boise State, while narrowly escaping Boise State in a second matchup. Meanwhile, Duke faced a difficult weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic, dropping four games against ranked opponents in Texas A&M, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Oregon.

As these early‑season storylines continue to develop, this week’s movement underscores the volatility and competitiveness of the landscape. With that in mind, we present our Week Four Composite Rankings, an evaluation that balances results, quality of performance, and overall momentum as the picture begins to sharpen heading deeper into the season.

Offensive Analysis

Oklahoma Sets the National Standard

Oklahoma’s offensive profile remains the gold standard. A nation‑leading .434 team batting average, paired with elite OPS (1.405) and slugging (.879), underscores a lineup that blends contact, power, and discipline at an unmatched level. The Sooners also average 11.87 runs per game while posting strong walk production and manageable strikeout rates, highlighting an offense that does not rely on chasing big innings—it creates them consistently.

What separates Oklahoma further is balance. The home run total (56) confirms the power, but the on‑base metrics show this is not a one‑dimensional lineup. This offense applies pressure from top to bottom.

Arkansas and UCLA: Different Paths to Elite Production

Arkansas and UCLA arrive at similar offensive success through contrasting styles.

Arkansas combines a strong .403 average with efficient run production (10.43 RPG), leaning into gap power and situational hitting rather than overwhelming slug. Their OPS (1.152) reflects consistency more than explosiveness, but the Razorbacks rarely waste scoring opportunities.

UCLA, meanwhile, thrives on damage. Despite a lower batting average (.380), the Bruins boast 44 home runs and one of the highest slugging marks in the country (.799). This is an offense built to flip games quickly, even if it comes with slightly more volatility.

Texas, Florida, and Texas Tech Form the Power Core

Texas, Florida, and Texas Tech collectively define the next tier of national offenses.

Texas pairs double‑digit runs per game with strong plate discipline and above‑average slug, making the Longhorns dangerous in both short and extended games.

Florida remains one of the most complete offenses statistically—top‑five in average, runs, OPS, and home runs—while also showing one of the lowest strikeout rates per game. That combination suggests sustainability as competition tightens.

Texas Tech stands out with 26 home runs and one of the highest slugging percentages (.660), reinforcing their identity as a power‑driven lineup capable of rapid scoring bursts.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Alabama and Grand Canyon: Precision over Power

Alabama and Grand Canyon follow with different but equally effective formulas.

Alabama combines elite control (1.23 BB/G) with strong strikeout production (7.54 K/G), keeping traffic off the bases. The Crimson Tide also limits home runs, reinforcing their ability to win low‑scoring games against elite competition.

Grand Canyon continues to impress statistically, allowing zero home runs while maintaining a 1.10 ERA. Their lower strikeout rate compared to the SEC leaders is offset by weak contact and defensive efficiency.

Both teams demonstrate that pitch efficiency and execution can neutralize even powerful lineups

Florida, Arkansas, and Virginia: Reliable but Tested

Florida, Arkansas, and Virginia occupy a middle‑upper tier defined by consistency rather than dominance.

Florida maintains a solid 1.63 ERA and a strong strikeout rate, but allows slightly more baserunners, creating higher-leverage innings.

Arkansas limits damage well, though the walk rate becomes the primary stress point.

Virginia shows above‑average control but relies more heavily on defense to convert balls in play.

All three possess postseason‑viable staffs, but efficiency under pressure will be the separator.

2028 Recruiting Rankings

Tuesday Trends: Robyn Herron, Vic Moten, Sydney Potter

2026 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Notebook