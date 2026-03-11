Softball America's Week Six Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. For the first time this season, we will include RPI and KPI in the rankings. Additionally, we have incorporated Diamond Sports Rankings as an additional data point. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most. One thing to note: at the end of the article, we will present our team profiles, which include key data components that serve as indicators for the selection committee’s seeding considerations.

Week Six Composite Rankings

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Wednesday’s games, and there is more movement this week due to the introduction of additional data components.

UCF, Mississippi State, Virginia, and LSU were our biggest risers this week. UCF solidified its entrance last week with a solid performance, taking two of three from Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Additionally, in their final non-conference weekend action of the year, Mississippi State jumped three spots after going 6-0 for the week. Also, Virginia experienced the same rise after beating North Carolina in two of three matchups in a wacky ACC opening series for the Hoos. Speaking of wacky, LSU jumped four spots after getting swept by Tennessee? The Tigers received a significant boost from their RPI, which is eight.

Our newest rankings were not kind to the State of Oklahoma, as the Cowgirls dropped seven spots and the Sooners dropped four spots. Oklahoma State’s drop was by virtue of the series loss to UCF. Meanwhile, Oklahoma dropped a few spots due to its RPI ranking of No. 14. However, Texas A&M took the biggest fall in dropping to No. 24. The loss to Texas State over the weekend was a big contributor, as was their debut at No. 37 in the initial RPI rankings

Offensive Analysis

Texas A&M: the week’s loudest “power + efficiency” mover

Most notably, Texas A&M made a major climb, and, as a result, the Aggies became one of the key offensive trendlines of the week. Although the batting average stayed nearly flat (.364 → .362), the underlying damage improved. Specifically, SLG climbed (.601 → .613), and OPS climbed (1.068 → 1.080). Even more importantly, home runs jumped from 31 to 37, which, consequently, explains why Texas A&M moved from the fringe of the offensive conversation into a more central role. In other words, A&M didn’t need to hit for a dramatically better average; instead, A&M simply hit the ball harder and more often, and that carried the week.

Pitching-driven ranking rises are showing up indirectly in offensive tables

One of the most interesting meta-trends is that some teams climbed overall in the Top 25 conversation even though their offensive trend did not show parallel acceleration. This matters because it suggests pitching and run prevention are driving their momentum rather than the bats. For example, Oklahoma State’s offensive metrics softened week-over-week: OPS dipped (1.035 → .900), and SLG dipped (.575 → .480). Consequently, if Oklahoma State is rising in broader rankings, that rise is likely being fueled by arms, not by an offense improving at the same pace.

Oklahoma and UCLA: Still the standard, yet trending in different directions

First and foremost, Oklahoma remained the No. 1 offense, and understandably so. Even though Oklahoma’s batting average dipped slightly from .465 to .456, the Sooners, meanwhile, continued to produce at a truly elite level. More importantly, Oklahoma’s home run total jumped from 86 to 103, which, consequently, helped keep the overall profile overwhelming even as some rate stats softened. Likewise, Oklahoma’s OPS remained astronomical (sliding from 1.522 to 1.498), and its SLG stayed above .950 (.964 → .952), which, in turn, reinforces the same conclusion: Oklahoma’s offense is still built on a pressure-and-power blend that travels.

Conversely, UCLA’s Week Five profile trended upward across multiple categories, and therefore, UCLA looked like the clearest “momentum offense” of the top tier. Specifically, UCLA’s batting average rose from .392 to .400, and, at the same time, UCLA’s OPS increased from 1.317 to 1.338. Additionally, UCLA’s home runs climbed from 60 to 69, which not only signals more damage but also suggests the Bruins are sustaining their approach rather than relying on one hot stretch. As a result, while Oklahoma is still the benchmark, UCLA is, nevertheless, closing the gap on the efficiency front.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

The Elite Tier is Tightening: Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State Leading the Charge

Alabama remained an elite pitching/defensive program, and the Week Five numbers nevertheless indicate a small regression that explains the slot change. Alabama’s team ERA moved from 0.68 to 0.88, and similarly, Alabama’s opponent batting average rose from 0.132 to 0.141. Additionally, Alabama’s WHIP moved upward (from 0.67 to 0.71), which, in turn, suggests slightly more traffic. However, and this is critical, Alabama did not suddenly become vulnerable. Instead, Alabama still paired the profile with excellent defense, posting a .981 fielding percentage in Week Five.

While the dip wasn’t enormous, the Lady Vols certainly felt the absence of Karlyn Pickens in the circle. Specifically, Tennessee’s team ERA increased from 0.53 to 0.90, and, at the same time, the opponent batting average improved from 0.107 to 0.118. As the schedule tightens, we know the incredible pace that Tennessee began with would not be maintained, but it will be interesting to see how the staff continues to adjust.

Texas Tech’s ERA stayed low (from 1.24 in Week Four to 1.33 in Week Five), while WHIP remained stable at 0.82 in both weeks. Likewise, the K/7 stayed at 6.96 (Week Four), reinforcing a model that is based on preventing baserunners first and striking out enough hitters to escape trouble.

Similarly, Mississippi State remained in the top cluster and looked like a staff that continued to suppress traffic. Week Five showed Mississippi State at 1.30 ERA compared to Week Four at 1.49. Peja Goold and Leila Ammon each lead the charge with a 0.72 and 0.77 ERA, respectively. This will be important to monitor the performance as the Bulldogs move into conference play.

Team Profiles

Editor’s note: All team inclusion in these rankings is consistent with any team that has received votes in any of the human polls each week.

Key Takeaways for Week One of the Team Profiles

Tennessee is the clear-cut number one by a considerable margin as the number one team in all human and computer rankings

Texas Tech has a differing ranking profile. The human polls rank them at 2.5, but the computer rankings rank them at 10.3. With the average remaining schedule of RPI in the 70s, the Red Raiders will be an interesting case study of Eye-Test versus Metrics

While Oklahoma is not adored by the computer rankings (Average of 10.7), those metrics should improve with 12 games remaining against teams currently in the RPI Top 15

Florida State, LSU, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas A&M all have a combined RPI Top 25 record of 3-25. Most would think these teams had a good chance to be a Regional host heading into the season and could use some big wins as conference season gets rolling

