Southland Pitcher of the Year Hallie Burns to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal has a massive late headline addition. Southland Pitcher of the Year Hallie Burns announced she’ll enter the transfer portal on Monday. Burns is allowed to enter the portal despite the portal closing last week, as her head coach, Rick Fremin, left to take the assistant position at Texas.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was the hardest decision I have ever had to make and I am forever in debt to Southeastern Lousiana softball and am greatful for all the memories I made there. The past two years were a dream. pic.twitter.com/dtSAtqLbKT — hallie burns (@hallieburnsss) June 29, 2026

Burns started her career at Ole Miss in 2024, where she redshirted. She then transferred to Southeastern Louisiana to join their strong pitching staff. Burns threw over 100 innings in 2025, but saw her numbers take a significant jump in 2026. She earned the Southland Pitcher of the Year award behind a 1.68 ERA – down from 2.79 the year prior – and a 20-5 record over 112.2 innings.

She had strong outings against Clemson and Oregon earlier this season, and the Mississippi native will likely have a lot of interest from top-end programs.

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