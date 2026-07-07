Standout Hitters from Colorado Tournaments

Between the handful of tournaments across Colorado over the past two weeks, which hitters put together excellent performances? These hitters caught our attention at the Colorado softball tournaments.

Stars at the Plate during the Colorado Softball Tournaments

Mia Roland (2027- LLG DPS) The South Carolina commit had a monster week in Colorado. Offensively, she can drive the ball gap to gap with power and is a home-run threat every time she steps up to the plate. She can land her barrel, has elite bat speed, and has the foot speed to steal bases. Defensively, she has plus arm strength, snagged a line drive up the middle, and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play. Roland will be a nice addition to the Gamecock lineup.

Ella Smith (2027-Top Gun Sciara) is an athletic infielder. The Ohio State commit is most comfortable on the left side. She has elite glove skills, arm strength, and quick transfers. Offensively, she blasted a home run to center field on the final day of action in Aurora. She has power, can run, and will provide athleticism to the Buckeyes.

Siena Myers (2028-Fury Premier) is a power-hitting catcher on the Fury Robinson squad. Myers has a strong base, balance in her swing, can get on plane quickly, and understands timing in her approach. She can drive the ball to the opposite field with power and has the bat speed to consistently deliver her barrel on the inner half of the plate.

Abe Scott-Carlton (2028- Top Gun) has had a monster tournament on both sides of the ball. The long and rangy shortstop can make plays on the run, barehand groundballs, and has a quick exchange on double plays. Offensively, she has power to all fields, hitting a triple down the right field line in this contest. There is projectability in her frame and tools.

Skyler Nakasone (2028-NW Bullets) is a quick middle infielder with soft hands, a solid arm, and the ability to range up the middle. Her defensive skills project her to defend at a high level.

Michelle Kolone (2028-Top Gun) has put on an offensive show in Colorado. The right-handed power bat crushed 5 home runs in pool play ahead of their team’s TV and elimination bracket rounds. A threat to put the ball to the fence in every at-bat, she favors her power on the inner half of the plate.

Scarlett LaBriola (2028-Firecrackers) is an athletic, tall corner playing first base with good feet around the base, can dig balls out of the dirt, and is a solid receiver. She has plus bat speed, quick bat-to-ball contact, and can drive the ball with power to all fields. This high-level prospect has the ability to make an impact as a next-level corner.

Savannah Vargas (2028- Texas Glory) has plus power in her swing. This left-handed-hitting catcher can find the inside of the ball and stays through the pitch. She has plus bat speed and understands how to drive from her back hip. She is composed, balanced, lives in the middle of the field, and is a pure hitter.

Lainie Keefer (2028-Unity Amsler/Johnson) is a pure power hitter. She is on time, likes to drive the ball in the middle of the field, and is connected throughout her swing. She was an RBI producer all week, helping lead their team to the 16U Power Pool championship.

Tinley Goodsen (2028-Unity Amsler/ Johnson) is a true utility player who can play left field as well as second base. She has a quick transfer, solid arm strength, and is quick-twitch on defense. Offensively, she is mostly a gap-to-gap hitter who can drive the ball with power.

Chloe Jacobsen (2028- NJ Pride) is a young 2028 catcher playing up at the 18U level on Rob Stern’s NJ Pride squad. The catcher has an absolute cannon behind the dish, potentially one of the strongest arms in the class. She has a quick transfer and the arm strength to absolutely shut down an opponent’s run game.

Jayah Johnson (2029- Lady Dukes) is a high-level middle infielder with range, a plus arm, and high game IQ. Johnson showcased her range up the middle and timing in her reach while then stepping on 2nd with enough arm strength to turn and deliver a dart to first, completing the double play. She has soft hands and elite athleticism with a high ceiling.

Tenley Jukkala (2029-NW Bullets) is an athletic left-handed-hitting catcher playing up on Dennis Muir and Tony Campos’s 18U team. Jukkala came onto the scene last year at the 16U level and has continued to impress. She has a plus arm, is a solid receiver, and controls the battery. She has adjustability in her swing and can generate power in sequence.