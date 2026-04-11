Stanford's Taryn Kern given eighth AUSL Golden Ticket

An AUSL Golden Ticket made its way to the Golden Gate Bridge… well…sorta. Stanford’s Taryn Kern was given the eighth ticket for the 2026 class, joining Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens, Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady, Arizona’s Sydney Stewart, Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown, Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy, and Texas stars Reese Atwood and Leighann Goode.

After breaking three single-season program records: home runs (23), RBI (65) and runs scored (68) at Indiana, and winning Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Year in 2023, she transferred to Stanford and had similar success.

Last year with the Cardinal, she tied the single-season Stanford record with 19 home runs, which she has a chance to break this year. She currently has 63 homers, which ranks fourth among active players behind Atwood and UCLA’s Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery. Kern has had a great eye and has had an on-base percentage over .500 every season of her career.

Find out what teams Kern and the rest of the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.