Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Maddy Azua joins Texas A&M

The Texas A&M pitching staff just got better. Former Texas State lefty Madison Azua committed to the Aggies on Saturday.

Azua won the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year this past season, leading Texas State back to the NCAA Tournament. Azua, a proven workhorse who threw 244.2 innings in 2025, finished her junior campaign with a 1.95 ERA. She had a 26-13 record and three saves, highlighted by marquee outings against Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

Film Study: Maddy Azua

Azua gives Texas A&M a strong left-handed presence, joining Sidne Peters and Sydney Lessentine, who threw a bulk of the innings for the Aggies last season.