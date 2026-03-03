Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens exits game with apparent injury

Two-time reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year and multi-time All-American Karlyn Pickens exited top-ranked Tennessee’s contest against Belmont on Tuesday with an apparent injury.

After Pickens threw a pitch in the second inning, she grabbed her throwing shoulder, clearly in discomfort. After speaking with the training staff, she was replaced by Sage Mardjetko, and the matchup ended disappointingly for a highly anticipated matchup with Belmont All-American Maya Johnson.

Pickens, who was recently ranked No. 1 in our pitcher rankings this week, leads a deep Lady Vols’ pitching staff that includes Mardjetko and Erin Nuwer. Tennessee has the arms to weather the storm of a minor injury as SEC play starts this weekend against LSU, but for a team that has looked like the best in the country, its national title hopes hinge on having generational talent.

This story will be updated as more information comes forward.