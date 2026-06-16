Texas adds former Texas Tech lefty Samantha Lincoln

The Longhorns are adding a familiar face to their bullpen. Former Texas Tech lefty Samantha Lincoln announced her commitment to Texas on Monday.

Lincoln, a rising junior, threw 74.2 innings as Texas Tech’s third option this past season. She carried a 3.47 ERA with a 7-0 record. Texas fans know Lincoln well, as she’s thrown well against the Longhorns in each of the past two Women’s College World Series championship series.

Texas is looking for a second arm to step up behind Teagan Kavan in 2027, filling the role of the now graduated Citlaly Gutierrez. The Longhorn bullpen will consist of Kavan, Lincoln, two-way Hannah Wells, fellow Texas Tech to Texas transfer Brenlee Gonzales and five-star incoming freshman Madi Doty, the second-ranked pitcher in the 2026 class.