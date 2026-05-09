Texas beats Alabama, claims SEC Tournament title

The Longhorns dropped the series in Tuscaloosa to the Tide, but Texas had the last laugh on Saturday. Texas beat Alabama 7-1 to win the SEC Tournament Championship.

The Texas offense wasn’t explosive but was effective against SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski. The Longhorns collected two runs on three hits, two of which didn’t leave the infield in the second inning. Briski limited the damage, although it was clear she didn’t have her best stuff, needing 70 pitches to order to complete three innings.

It was a similar story for Vic Moten, who replaced Briski. In the fifth, Texas singled twice, one an infield single, and a walk later loaded the bases. It appeared that Moten would escape the jam, inducing Reese Atwood into a lazy fly ball. However, Audrey Vandagriff was bothered by the sun, dropping the ball and allowing two runs to score. Moten also exited the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a comebacker, something to keep an eye on for the postseason.

Eight Texas hitters collected a hit, none further than Katie Stewart’s 25th home run of the season in the sixth.

Teagan Kavan didn’t waver after a first-inning home run by Alexis Pupillo. The junior responded quite well and avoided tough situations for the most part. An error to start the fourth ended a streak of seven straight retired by Kavan. Alabama loaded the bases with the potential game-tying run stepping up to the plate, but Kavan struck out back-to-back batters to end the threat. Kavan went the distance, allowing three hits and racking up 12 Ks.

Texas and Alabama should be inside the Top Four national seeds at the very least, with one of the two teams likely to be inserted as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.