Texas seniors Atwood & Goode earn AUSL Golden Tickets

Golden Ticket season is upon us. After Texas Tech superstar NiJaree Canady received the first AUSL Golden Ticket, given to the 2026 College Draftees, the second and third ticket also arrived in the Lone Star state. Texas catcher Reese Atwood, who recently joined a partnership with AUSL, and infielder Leighann Goode will be playing at the next level.

Atwood is pacing toward another All-American year. She already holds the Texas program record for career home runs and RBIs. The 2024 Softball America National Player of the Year is also one of the best defenders behind the plate, making her a very attractive option in the early part of the AUSL College Draft, which will be on May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Goode is having a career year. Goode is hitting over .450 after never hitting above .350 with a slugging percentage over .750. The infielder will likely have started close to 200 games at the end of her career, mostly at the middle infield, but also has outfield experience, providing more versatility, which is desired at the professional level.

What team do you want to see Atwood and Goode go?