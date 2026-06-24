Texas to hire Arizona assistant Amber Freeman as hitting coach

Texas made another splash this offseason. The Longhorns will hire Arizona hitting coach Amber Freeman to assume the same position in Austin, sources told Softball America.

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Freeman has been at Arizona for the past two seasons. Freeman previously was on staff at Georgia and Cal before her tenure with the Wildcats. The former Arizona State All-American catcher played a major role in developing Sydney Stewart and Devyn Netz, who have been the Big 12 Players of the Year over the past two seasons.

Texas returns SEC Player of the Year Katie Stewart to the lineup as well as Kayden Henry, Viviana Martinez and Hannah Wells. The Longhorns also added ACC Player of the Year Isa Torres and Arizona State standout Samantha Swan through the transfer portal.

The Longhorns have now filled their coaching staff. Freeman will join Mike White, Pattie Ruth Taylor and former Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin, who also recently joined the staff. White, who has had to replace his staff members quite often, including this offseason, with the departures of Ehren Earleywine (Tennessee) and Kristen Zaleski (Utah State), seems to have hit a home run with his hires once again as Texas seeks a three-peat.