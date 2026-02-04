The Lineup: 2026 Opening Week

College softball is back in full swing for the Opening Weekend. From the NFCA Leadoff Classic to marquee matchups in the Lone Star State and early tests for mid-majors, there’s no shortage of must-watch games for the first lineup card this week.

1. No. 4 Tennessee vs No. 5 Oregon

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Saturday, February 7

What’s it on: MLB Network/GameChanger

What do we want to see: Two top-five teams collide in Clearwater as Oregon and Tennessee each return their senior aces from a season ago. Oregon’s Lyndsey Grein and Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens will anchor their teams in the circle. The matchup also offers a first look at an Oregon offense expected to be among the nation’s best, bolstered by transfers Amari Harper, Addison Amaral and Elon Butler, along with returners Rylee McCoy, Emma Cox and Stefini Ma’ake. On the other side, Tennessee must replace 74% of its home runs from last season, raising questions about how the Vols’ retooled lineup will fare. Another storyline: Will Pickens get the start, or will Tennessee turn to another arm from its deep bullpen?

2. No. 2 Texas vs No. 11 Nebraska

Where: San Antonio, Texas

When: February 6-7

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Nebraska, led by two-way star Jordy Frahm, faces an early-season test. Texas, the defending national champions, returns a strong offensive core and will lean on Teagan Kavan and company to steady the bullpen. Another storyline to watch is the return of Texas shortstop Viviana Martinez, who missed last season with an injury. Both teams feature true aces in the circle and dynamic offenses to support them. Will this matchup turn into a slugfest or a pitcher’s duel? And with two games on the schedule, which pitching matchups will we see this weekend?

Another day at work. 💼 pic.twitter.com/qfDkqDsJiD — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) January 22, 2026

3. No. 1 Texas Tech @ No. 14 Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas

When: Saturday, February 7

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Texas Tech is coming off one of the most infamous offseasons in college softball history. Head coach Gerry Glasco and the Red Raiders return star pitcher Nijaree Canady and leadoff specialist Mihyia Davis, but the spotlight shines brightest on an eye-popping transfer class. Glasco added All-Americans Mia Williams, Taylor Pannell and Jasmyn Burns, along with left-hander Kaitlyn Terry in the circle. Texas A&M brings back plenty of star power at the plate in Mya Perez, KK Dement and Kennedy Powell, but questions remain about the pitching staff. Who will Aggies coach Trisha Ford turn to in the circle for this early-season test? Will Glasco look to preserve Canady or capitalize on one of the Red Raiders’ best nonconference opportunities? And with so many new faces, how quickly will Texas Tech gel?

4. No. 3 Oklahoma @ No. 17 Arizona

Where: Tucson, Arizona

When: February 7-9

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Oklahoma and Arizona will meet three times this weekend in a marquee early-season series. For the first time since 2019, Oklahoma finished last season without a national championship. The Sooners return eight starters from a year ago and once again used the transfer portal to reshape their bullpen, bringing in SEC transfers Sydney Berzon and Miali Guachino. Arizona lost nearly all of its innings pitched from last season and will lean on a power-packed lineup and transfer pitcher Jalen Adams in the circle. Which arm will emerge as Oklahoma’s ace early in the season? And how will Arizona handle its significant pitching losses?

5. No. 19 Oklahoma State @ No. 18 Stanford

Where: Stanford, California

When: Thursday, February 5 & Saturday, February 7

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Stanford, led by one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, will debut its new stadium Thursday against Oklahoma State. The Cardinal return the majority of their production from a year ago, including five hitters who reached double-digit home runs. In the circle, Zoe Prystajko and Alyssa Houston, along with three freshmen, will look to solidify the bullpen. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, enters with a redemption arc in mind. The Cowgirls bring back ace Ruby Meylan and a strong core of offensive contributors. Both programs have College World Series aspirations, but can they answer the lingering questions in the circle to get there?

6. No. 7 Arkansas vs No. 23 Virginia

Where: Conway, South Carolina

When: February 6-7

What’s it on: N/A

What do we want to see: Arkansas came oh so close to another trip to the Women’s College World Series last season, falling just one win short. The Razorbacks return a strong offensive nucleus, nearly their entire pitching staff, and bolstered the lineup with All-Conference transfers Dakota Kennedy and Tianna Bell. Virginia similarly brings back much of its production, including shortstop Jade Hylton and pitcher Eden Bingham. Both programs lean heavily on senior leadership, but which group will have the edge?

7. No. 24 Virginia Tech @ No. 16 South Carolina

Where: Conway, South Carolina

When: Thursday, February 5 & Saturday, February 7

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: South Carolina returns its four most productive hitters from last season’s Super Regional team, while Virginia Tech once again leans on its power at the plate to carry momentum forward. Both programs enter the weekend searching for a new go-to arm in the circle following the graduations of Sam Gress and Emma Lemley. The Gamecocks boast a crowded bullpen with multiple arms capable of stepping in at any point. Can South Carolina’s pitching depth slow down Virginia Tech’s explosive offense? And can the Hokies identify an ace of their own in the bullpen?

8. No. 9 Clemson vs Liberty

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Friday, February 6

What’s it on: GameChanger

What do we want to see: Liberty, fresh off making history as the first team to eliminate a No. 1 overall seed in last year’s regional round, brings a retooled roster to Clearwater, looking to turn heads once again. Pitcher Kaylan Yoder is expected to be the go-to arm in the circle and Flames’ head coach Dot Richardson always has her team ready to play against top-notch opponents. Clemson, meanwhile, finished just one win shy of its first Women’s College World Series appearance last season. Julia Knowler, Macey Cintron and Marian Collins headline a lineup projected to be among the ACC’s best. In the circle, transfers Abby Dunning and Sierra Maness, along with Cintron, will try to provide the same stability that Brooke McCubbin and Reese Basinger delivered for the Tigers a year ago.

9. No. 20 Duke @ UCF

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: Friday, February 6

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Aminah Vega headlines a pivotal senior class that has made history under head coach Marissa Young at Duke. Cassidy Curd returns for her final season after a challenging year, and her role looms large. Can the veteran arm stabilize a bullpen that struggled to close games last season? Duke also welcomes back Jessica Oakland, an explosive bat in the middle infield who returns after sitting out last season. UCF made noise in the circle last season and brings back Isabella Vega and Yessenia Lopez, both of whom played key roles in the Knights’ pitching success. The arms are there for UCF, but can the Knights generate enough offense to support their now-experienced staff?

10. Belmont @ No. 15 Georgia

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: February 7-8

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Georgia made one of the offseason’s splashiest portal additions in former UCLA pitcher Addisen Fisher, who is expected to work in tandem with returner Randi Roelling in a Bulldogs bullpen that is deeper and more experienced than a year ago. Georgia also brings back much of its talented lineup and expectations are high at The Jack this season. Belmont, meanwhile, enters as one of the nation’s most prepared mid-majors, returning All-American Maya Johnson in the circle. The dynamic left-hander posted a career-best 366 strikeouts last season. With two scheduled games against the Bulldogs, can Johnson lead the Bruins to an opening-weekend upset?

