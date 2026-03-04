The Lineup: ACC, SEC foes kickstart conference play

A pair of marquee ACC and SEC matchups headline this weekend’s slate, with Top 25 showdowns across the South—including top-16 tilts in Tennessee and Arkansas. Plus a Top 25 Big 12 showdown in Stillwater. Meanwhile, key conference battles in the ACC and mid-major programs chasing statement wins add another layer of intrigue to the start of March.

1. No. 16 LSU @ No. 1 Tennessee

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: March 6-7: SECN+, March 8: SECN

What do we want to see: The top-ranked Lady Vols have steamrolled their way through the non-conference, boasting one of the best pitching staffs in the nation. In Tennessee’s midweek game versus Belmont, though, senior ace Karlyn Pickens exited early. Tennessee still has a great bullpen, but one of the biggest questions this weekend will be the status of Pickens. LSU, on the other hand, has put together a winning streak that the Tigers hope will continue into Knoxville.

2. No. 12 Georgia @ No. 5 Arkansas

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Speaking of a bullpen’s health, Georgia will head to Arkansas this weekend. The Bulldogs have looked like two completely different teams, with a healthy Addisen Fisher and Presley Harrison, who returned last week. Arkansas looks like a legitimate Women’s College World Series contender, boasting impressive numbers at the plate and a sure ace in the circle in Robyn Herron. Can the Dogs tag Herron and company, and how will Georgia’s bullpen fare against a potent Arkansas lineup?

3. No. 3 Texas @ No. 24 South Carolina

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: March 6-7: SECN+, March 8: SECN

What do we want to see: South Carolina stumbled over the weekend, dropping a close contest to Marist. The Gamecocks rely heavily on the top of their lineup and Jori Heard’s presence in the circle. Texas is riding an impressive 17-game win streak, with Teagan Kavan’s ERA starting to shrink and the almighty Longhorn bats continuing to lift off. South Carolina will need to find creative ways to upset the Longhorns, a reputation Gamecocks head coach Ashley Chastain-Woodard has long cemented for her teams.

4. No. 23 UCF @ No. 13 Oklahoma State

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: UCF has one of the most abnormal pitching staffs in the country, but it’s an effective process that head coach Cindy Ball-Malone has implemented. The Knights have seven arms with an ERA of 3.00 or lower. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, rely heavily on Ruby Meylan’s arm, who had another good week in the circle. Both offenses are starting to hit their marks at the plate, so it really boils down to the methodical pitching decisions between the two teams. Is it a team-oriented approach or the ace that will reign supreme in this important Big 12 clash?

5. No. 22 Penn State @ No. 11 Virginia Tech

Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

When: Saturday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

What’s it on: TBD

What do we want to see: The Hokies have the makings of a World Series team. Strong pitching from Bree Carrico and Emma Mazzarone spearheads a Virginia Tech program that has always found ways to score runs. Penn State freshman Allison Oneacre has been on top of the college softball world at third base, leading the team in batting average and homers. In addition to Oneacre, the Nittany Lions hold their own in the circle, too. This should be an intriguing matchup to see which arms get the nod in the circle.

6. No. 15 Virginia @ North Carolina

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Virginia has won every game since its opening weekend loss to Arkansas. The Cavaliers have a quality pitching tandem in Courtney Layne and Eden Bingham. North Carolina provides the power at the plate, though, blasting 41 homers and holding a .397 team batting average. This will likely be Virginia’s toughest test since its loss to Arkansas in early February, while this conference series will be the Tar Heels’ first top-25 test of the season. This will be a fun measuring stick test for both teams heading into conference play.

7. No. 19 Texas A&M @ Texas State

Where: San Marcos, Texas

When: Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET

What’s it on: TBD

What do we want to see: Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Aiyana Coleman reunites with her former team on Friday. The Aggies have struggled to live up to their preseason hype, dropping nearly every top-25 test thus far. Texas State is fresh off a series win over Southeastern Louisiana and is looking to grab one more Power Four win before finishing off its non-conference résumé. It’s an important game for both teams before they gear up for conference play next week.

8. Georgia Tech @ Clemson

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: March 6-7: ACCNX, March 8: ACCN

What do we want to see: Both teams dropped a game to a quality Sun Belt team this past week, but both will also start a new season on Friday when ACC play officially begins for these two programs. The Tigers are led by Sierra Maness in the circle, who has cemented herself as Clemson’s go-to arm. Georgia Tech can swing the bat, though, so it will be a fun early conference matchup for two teams beginning their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth come May.

9. Kentucky @ Auburn

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Kentucky has been reliant on its quality arms in the circle, with the Wildcats having three separate pitchers under a 3.00 ERA. Auburn, on the other hand, will need its offensive production to win at least a pair of games this weekend. The Tigers have mashed 37 homers and boast a really young, but strong lineup. Both of these schools are heading into this weekend understanding the importance of winning the series, especially given the brutality of SEC softball.

10. Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

When: March 6-8

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: This is an early conference test that could have a larger effect on the American standings down the stretch. Charlotte has scuffled as of late, dropping six straight contests after starting the season 12–4. The 49ers, however, can really swing the bats but just need to find some consistency in the circle. The Owls have a strong arm in the circle in Autumn Courtney, though, and still boast three hitters batting over .400 heading into conference play. Both teams are prepared differently, but know how big of a series this weekend is.

Big Ten Conference Play also starts this upcoming weekend. Be sure to subscribe to Big Ten Plus to watch UCLA take on Wisconsin or Northwestern at Washington.

