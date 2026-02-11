The Lineup: Clearwater Invitational Dominates Week Two Slate

Week two sends teams back to Clearwater, Florida, where the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational highlights a slate of top-25 matchups. Tournaments in Texas, North Carolina and California offer alternatives to the Florida heat though.

1. No. 1 Texas Tech vs No. 5 Florida State

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Thursday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN2

What do we want to see: Texas Tech will face three top-25 opponents this weekend in Clearwater, raising the question of how the Red Raiders will manage their pitching staff. Florida State impressed on opening weekend, led by strong pitching and veteran leadership. In arguably its toughest test yet, can Texas Tech continue to roll offensively in this Super Regional rematch, or will the Seminoles shock the nation’s top team?

2. No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 6 UCLA

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPNU

What do we want to see: This one is simple: Tennessee can pitch and UCLA can mash. After the opening weekend, the Bruins lead the nation with 23 home runs, while the Volunteers boast a nation-best 0.23 team ERA. The ball tends to fly in Clearwater, but can Karlyn Pickens and company slow one of college softball’s most dangerous offenses?

HISTORY IN WESTWOOD!



JORDAN WOOLERY SETS A NEW PROGRAM RECORD WITH UCLA'S 8TH HOME RUN TODAY!



📺: B1G+#GoBruins | @jordanwooleryy pic.twitter.com/bIKxklazn9 — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) February 8, 2026

3. No. 1 Texas Tech vs No. 13 Nebraska

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN

What do we want to see: If head coaches Rhonda Revelle and Gerry Glasco are listening, give the people what they want: a Jordy Frahm–Nijaree Canady duel in the circle. What makes this matchup even more intriguing is the firepower behind them though. Texas Tech plated 64 runs over the weekend, while Nebraska launched 12 home runs—both finishing top 10 nationally in those categories.

4. No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 5 Florida State

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Sunday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN

What do we want to see: Both teams are well-coached, gritty and backed by deep pitching staffs behind their aces. Still, this matchup may hinge on which offense finds its rhythm first. With several top-25 games looming this weekend, what decisions will be made in the circle in this top-five clash of softball powers?

5. No. 6 UCLA vs No. 10 LSU

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Sunday, February 15 at 9:00 a.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN2

What do we want to see: Here’s a game to watch with your morning coffee. UCLA and LSU both enter riding the momentum of undefeated opening weekends, but the challenge ramps up significantly in Clearwater. This matchup offers an early glimpse at how prepared each team is to handle elite competition. Will LSU pitch Jayden Heavener, and can she slow down a dangerous UCLA offense? Meanwhile, can the Bruins assemble a reliable pitching plan against top-tier opponents?

6. No. 14 Oregon @ No. 12 Stanford

Where: Stanford, California

When: Sunday, February 15

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Can Oregon bounce back, or will Stanford continue to roll? The Cardinal impressed on opening weekend, flexing their power at the plate with 24 extra-base hits. Oregon, meanwhile, struggled in Clearwater, dropping three of five games while searching for consistency in the circle and at the plate. A trip to Stanford offers the Ducks a chance to reset, but with Zoe Prystajko and Alyssa Houston both shining against Oklahoma State, who gets the nod against an Oregon offense eager to find its groove?

7. No. 25 Oklahoma State vs No. 11 Texas A&M

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Friday, February 13 at 9:00 a.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN2

What do we want to see: Two of Texas A&M’s hottest bats from opening weekend, Micaela Wark and Tallen Edwards, will face their former teammates and coaches in Clearwater. Both teams dropped their lone matchup against top-25 competition, making this a prime opportunity for each side to make a statement.

Scoreboard caught it pic.twitter.com/yyX3LCqQNc — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) February 7, 2026

8. No. 19 Georgia vs No. 22 Duke

Where: Clearwater, Florida

When: Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. CT

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: This rematch of last year’s Durham Regional final offers Duke and Georgia a prime chance to secure a quality win after each dropped a low-scoring game against elite mid-major arms over the weekend. With both bullpens revamped and ready to shine in Clearwater, which staff will rise to the occasion?

9. No. 9 Arkansas vs No. 17 Clemson

Where: San Marcos, Texas

When: Friday, February 13 & Sunday, February 15

What’s it on: N/A

What do we want to see: Despite a loss to Virginia, Arkansas mashed at the plate. Can the Hogs keep rolling offensively? Clemson was upset twice in Clearwater, but head coach John Rittman and his staff are no strangers to early-season adversity. The Tigers navigated similar challenges last year, but can they respond faster this time around? Still searching for an ace in the circle, Clemson’s pair of matchups against Arkansas’ potent lineup may provide answers before the weekend is over.

10. No. 16 Virginia Tech vs Michigan State

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

When: Friday, February 13 & Sunday, February 15

What’s it on: N/A

What do we want to see: Two of the weekend’s most impressive teams meet in Charlotte as Michigan State and Virginia Tech look to keep their momentum rolling. The Hokies, under head coach Pete D’Amour, are known for power at the plate and consistent postseason appearances, but can Michigan State’s young core steal a win and announce itself as a Big Ten contender?