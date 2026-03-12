The Lineup: Early Conference Tests for Power Four Foes

A couple of top-25 tilts across all Power Four conferences highlight this week’s slate. Four different SEC series this weekend will feature a pair of top-25 opponents, while Texas Tech and Oregon will host some of their toughest home competition of the season.

1. No. 5 Arkansas @ No. 4 Alabama

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: The Tide will host its toughest test of the season yet, while the Razorbacks will head into their toughest environment yet. Alabama, boasting a quality lineup and a deep pitching staff, is one of the last remaining unbeaten teams in softball. Arkansas’ bats exploded in its final two games against Georgia, and with ace Robyn Herron’s help in the circle, this series is up for grabs.

2. No. 17 Arizona @ No. 3 Texas Tech

Where: Lubbock, Texas

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The Red Raiders are thirsty for another quality win, having cashed in on only one top-25 victory over Florida State back in early February. Both of these teams can swing it, but it’s Texas Tech’s arms in the circle that will be put to its biggest test.

3. No. 1 Tennessee @ No. 13 Mississippi State

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Does Mississippi State have what it takes to end Tennessee’s perfect season? Absolutely. Outside of splitting games with Belmont and Clemson, the Bulldogs will look for a résumé win in early March. State’s bullpen leads the SEC in strikeouts, but it will face its toughest lineup yet. These are two of the best statistical pitching staffs in the SEC, but the health of Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens will have an obvious impact on this series.

4. No. 22 Texas A&M @ No. 19 LSU

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: March 14-16

What’s it on: March 14: SECN+, March 15-16: SECN

What do we want to see: Both of these teams have been on the wrong end of surprises. Between the Tigers and the Aggies, they have a combined one win over a top-25 opponent. In the NCAA’s first official RPI release, the Aggies have a lot of ground to make up. Meanwhile, LSU’s offense clicked for 11 runs in Knoxville but still came up empty. Now, they’ll hope to find their groove against a Texas A&M team that…is also trying to find its groove.

5. No. 10 Virginia Tech @ Duke

Where: Durham, North Carolina

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: March 13: ACCNX, March 14-15: ACCN

What do we want to see: Duke is riding a seven-game win streak heading into this weekend. Over its win streak, the Blue Devils have looked the part that was expected of them this season. Behind Cassidy Curd’s leadership in the circle and Duke’s top-heavy lineup, the Blue Devils could stun the Hokies in Durham. Virginia Tech is a legit World Series contender and has passed nearly every road test with flying colors—so how will it fare this time against an ACC foe?

6. Penn State @ No. 18 Oregon

Where: Eugene, Oregon

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: BIG+

What do we want to see: Penn State stumbled in its final two games last weekend, dropping a suspicious loss to James Madison. If the Nittany Lions want to compete for a Big Ten title, here’s as good a test as it gets. Oregon has been inconsistent this season, capitalizing on quality wins but also dropping several losses to unsuspecting opponents. The reigning Big Ten champs will get a chance to repeat, and a good way to get their momentum rolling is with a home series against a quality cross-country opponent.

7. No. 24 Auburn @ No. 6 Oklahoma

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: March 14-15: SECN+, March 16: SECN

What do we want to see: Oklahoma mashes softballs—plain and simple. The Sooners lead the country in long balls by a wide margin. Auburn has also struggled in the circle outside of SJ Geurin, who makes her first return trip to Norman since transferring, and Ella Harrison. Auburn has a quality offense but will need to be crafty in how it manages both Harrison and Geurin if it wants to steal a game in Norman.

8. No. 16 Oklahoma State @ Arizona State

Where: Tempe, Arizona

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Arizona State had a rough weekend, getting swept by Utah. A once top-25 team now finds itself well outside the top 25 in the initial RPI release. Oklahoma State also suffered a pair of losses to UCF over the weekend and needs some momentum heading into the thrill of conference play. Arizona State desperately needs a win or two this weekend to keep its hosting chances alive.

9. No. 8 Florida @ Kentucky

Where: Lexington, Kentucky

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: March 13 & 15: SECN+, March 14: SECN

What do we want to see: This weekend will be Florida’s biggest road test of the season. The Gators managed a sweep of Missouri this weekend, even without the injured Ava Brown. Kentucky is coming off a deflating series loss at Auburn, where the Cats scored first in every game but could only muster one win. Now, two teams trending in opposite directions will meet. Kentucky, hoping to cement itself as a legitimate hosting contender, will rely on its three-arm rotation in the circle to try and quiet Florida’s powerful bats.

10. Baylor @ No. 15 UCF

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: March 13-15

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: UCF is one of softball’s most surprising teams this season. The Knights went into Stillwater and walked away with a series win. UCF is swinging the bats much better this season and has relied on its deep pitching staff, anchored by ace Isabella Vega. Baylor, on the other hand, seems to have hit its stride after a tumultuous start to the season. This series is bound to be a fun one, where the scrappier team may just take the rubber match.

Other College Softball Series to Watch

Louisville @ Clemson

Michigan @ No. 9 Nebraska

ECU @ FAU

Charlttoe @ USF

Boise State @ Nevada

North Florida @ Stetson

Central Arkansas @ North Alabama

App State @ Coastal Carolina

Troy @ South Alabama

ULM @ Texas State

