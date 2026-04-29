The Lineup: Final Weekend of Regular Season Play Raises Postseason Stakes

A couple of Top-15 matchups in the Lone Star State highlight some of the best games this weekend. Three mid-major series will decide conference champions, while a couple of heated rivalries bring added intensity and postseason implications. The weekend slate is rounded out by crucial stakes across the board and the beginning of conference tournament action.

1. No. 7 Arkansas @ No. 6 Texas

Where: Austin, Texas

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: April 30: SECN, May 1-2: SECN+

What do we want to see: No, this is not a 6–7 matchup joke. Both of these teams are firmly in the hunt for double byes in the upcoming SEC Tournament. Additionally, they enter the weekend ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the RPI. Katie Stewart leads a powerful Texas lineup against an Arkansas pitching staff that has shined in recent weeks behind the arms of Robyn Herron and Payton Burnham. There’s a lot on the line in Austin this weekend.

2. No. 13 Oregon @ No. 5 UCLA

Where: Los Angeles, California

When: May 1-3

What’s it on: Big Ten Network

What do we want to see: The Bruins need some help from Penn State if they want to contend for a Big Ten regular-season title, but this is still a massive series. Both teams rank in the top nine of the RPI, with the Ducks sitting right on the bubble for a potential national seed. A series win over UCLA would go a long way for Oregon’s postseason résumé. For the Bruins, this is their toughest matchup since the Nebraska series in late March. We’ll see whether UCLA skips a beat or keeps its offense rolling.

3. No. 1 Oklahoma @ No. 14 Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: April 30-May 1: SECN, May 2: ESPN2

What do we want to see: In honor of the upcoming SEC Tournament, let’s throw it back to last year’s canceled championship game between these two programs. Theoretically, a Texas A&M regular-season SEC title is still within reach, though the likelihood of sweeping Oklahoma is slim. Still, the Aggies will look to bounce back at home after slipping up last week in Columbia. Meanwhile, Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells is chasing history. One more home run from the Sooner freshman would tie the single-season college softball record. With Senior Weekend in Aggieland, anything could happen.

4. No. 9 Florida @ No. 15 Georgia

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: April 30-May 1: SECN+, May 2: ESPN

What do we want to see: Georgia is sitting firmly on the bubble for a host spot heading into the final weekend of the regular season, so the Bulldogs need this series in a big way. Meanwhile, Florida is looking to lock up a national seed, and a series win would go a long way toward doing just that. Plus, depending on what happens in College Station, the Gators still have a chance to claim the top seed in the SEC Tournament.

5. No. 21 South Carolina @ No. 3 Alabama

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Don’t look now, but the Gamecocks might be peaking at just the right time. Conversely, Alabama dropped its first series of the season last weekend against Tennessee and has looked more vulnerable in recent weeks. Jocelyn Briski is building a strong case for SEC Pitcher of the Year, and a big weekend could strengthen it. If South Carolina wants to spoil Alabama’s Senior Weekend, it will need Jori Heard to continue her stellar form. The senior has been phenomenal at keeping the Gamecocks in games, but Carolina’s offense will need to step up heading into May.

6. Kansas @ No. 12 Oklahoma State

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: May 1-3

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The Cowgirls have been on a roll. Following a pair of top-five midweek wins and a series victory over Arizona, the Pokes have put themselves firmly in the mix for a regional seed. They’ll need to keep rolling behind ace Ruby Meylan if Oklahoma State wants to remain in contention for that spot. Meanwhile, Kansas is sitting squarely on the tournament bubble, and a win or two in Stillwater would be enormous for the Jayhawks’ postseason hopes.

7. No. 18 Mississippi State @ Ole Miss

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: April 30-May 1: SECN+, May 2: SECN

What do we want to see: The Egg Bowl on the diamond. It’s an extraordinarily tight race for the final regional host spot, and Mississippi State is right in the mix. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has a chance to play spoiler this weekend. Against its archrival, there’s more than just bragging rights on the line.

8. Southern Miss @ UL Monroe

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

When: April 30-May 2

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The Sun Belt race is tightening, and ULM is tied for first place in the conference. Southern Miss still has a chance to claim the regular-season crown, but it would likely need a sweep and some help elsewhere. The Warhawks control their own destiny, and this series will go a long way in determining how the seeds fall heading into the postseason.

9. UNC Greensboro @ Samford

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

When: May 2-3

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Bulldogs vs. Spartans for the SoCon title. If Samford can complete a sweep at home this weekend, the Bulldogs will position themselves as the favorite heading into the conference tournament. Anything less, and UNCG will claim the regular-season championship. The Spartans boast a loaded pitching staff, led by Brooklyn Shroyer, the clear frontrunner for SoCon Pitcher of the Year.

10. Tarleton State @ Cal Baptist

Where: Riverside, California

When: May 1-2

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The WAC title is on the line in California this weekend. Tarleton State can swing it with the best of them, leading the conference in home runs and ranking second in batting average. Meanwhile, Cal Baptist has led the way in the circle, pacing the WAC in nearly every major pitching category. Whoever wins this weekend’s series will earn the top seed in next week’s conference tournament.