The Lineup: From the Big Ten Race to SEC Showdowns, a Defining Weekend Awaits

A gargantuan title race taking place in the Big Ten, a trio of ranked SEC clashes, and a pair of matchups in the Tar Heel State highlight this week’s lineup. Additionally, Clemson and Florida State meet with ACC implications and Marshall battles Texas State in a Sun Belt showdown.

1. No. 7 UCLA @ No. 8 Nebraska

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27: FS1; March 28-29: BIG+

What do we want to see: The Bruin Bombers versus Jordy Bahl and Alexis Jensen. What will likely be the most anticipated Big Ten series of the regular season may come down to tempo—whether it favors UCLA’s explosive offense or Nebraska’s steady pitching tandem. UCLA ace Taylor Tinsley can still keep things contained in the circle, giving the Bruins a chance in a low-scoring battle, while Nebraska’s lineup remains more than capable of matching firepower if needed. It’s hard to imagine that either of these schools won’t suffer their first conference loss of the season.

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2. No. 3 Florida @ No. 9 Arkansas

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27: ESPN2; March 28-29: SECN+

What do we want to see: Florida and Arkansas have each put together impressive conference weekends, fueled largely by their production at the plate. This matchup in Fayetteville will feature two lineups where every hitter is batting above .300, setting the stage for a potential shootout. Keagan Rothrock has been dominant for Florida, while Robyn Herron’s senior season is off to a tremendous start for Arkansas, though her availability for this series is still up in the air. Still, this series could ultimately hinge on the arms behind the aces, with key contributions expected from pitchers like Florida’s Olivia Miller and Arkansas’s Saylor Timmerman.

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3. No. 17 Texas A&M @ No. 1 Texas

Where: Austin, Texas

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27: SECN+; March 28: ESPN2, March 29: ESPN

What do we want to see: Texas hasn’t lost since opening weekend, but Texas A&M enters just as confident, having won six of its last seven. The Aggies have climbed significantly since the initial RPI release, and a win or two in Austin would provide a major boost to their postseason hosting hopes. Add in the intensity of this in-state rivalry, and this series has the makings of a classic one.

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4. No. 10 Florida State @ No. 21 Clemson

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27: ACCNX; March 28-29: ACCN

What do we want to see: Clemson and Florida State have been mainstays at the top of the ACC in recent seasons, and their matchups rarely disappoint. Clemson has won every conference series so far, though not without a few bumps along the way. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have handled ACC play with authority. Florida State shortstop Isa Torres has also been on an absolute tear, hitting .655 nearly halfway through the season. Can the Seminoles’ star keep it rolling? With both teams surging, the stage is set for a high-energy weekend in Clemson.

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5. No. 25 Stanford @ No. 18 Duke

Where: Durham, North Carolina

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27-28: ACCN; March 29: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Duke has turned a corner to open conference play, winning 13 of its last 14 games and pushing itself into hosting contention midway through the season. Stanford, meanwhile, got back on track this past weekend and will look to carry that momentum into a now 7-game stretch in North Carolina. Both teams need a boost in the early ACC title race, making this weekend a prime opportunity to build confidence.

6. No. 5 Oklahoma @ No. 20 LSU

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: March 27: SECN+; March 28: SECN; March 29: ESPN

What do we want to see: Oklahoma has put together a historic season so far, shattering offensive records at every turn. Jayden Heavener and the LSU pitching staff will have their hands full this weekend, but the Tigers are beginning to build momentum. LSU has won four of its last five and is starting to find a rhythm at the plate, while also welcoming Sydney Berzon back to Tiger Park. This matchup in Baton Rouge shapes up as one of Oklahoma’s toughest road tests of the season.

7. South Carolina @ No. 14 Mississippi State

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

When: March 28-30

What’s it on: March 28: SECN+; March 29-30: SECN

What do we want to see: This feels like a pivotal series for both teams. Mississippi State has leaned heavily on its bullpen and needs more consistent production from its lineup in conference play. South Carolina, meanwhile, will be looking for support beyond Jori Heard. The Bulldogs remain in a strong position to host a regional, but they’ll need to take care of business this weekend to stay on track.

8. Baylor @ No. 15 Arizona

Where: Tucson, Arizona

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: It hasn’t always been pretty for Arizona this season, but the Wildcats have put together a solid résumé and now look to keep it rolling against another quality conference opponent. With the Big 12 race shaping up to be highly competitive, this series carries significant weight for both programs. Arizona’s lineup can produce from top to bottom, and Jalen Adams has been a workhorse in the circle. The key, though, will be finding reliable arms behind Adams to truly separate from the pack. Baylor, meanwhile, is in need of a momentum boost, and a series win in Tucson could provide exactly that.

9. Arizona State @ North Carolina

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

When: March 27-28

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: As former members of our Top 25, both the Tar Heels and Sun Devils have proven they can compete in their respective conferences. However, both teams are looking to get back on track. Kenzie Brown struck out 14 in two appearances against Arizona, trying to work her way back to All-American status. She’ll have a tall task with North Carolina. The Tar Heels can absolutely swing it, mashing 66 homers as a team. You could argue the Sun Devils’ metrics are in a better position heading into April, so how bad does North Carolina need a quality win?

10. Marshall @ Texas State

Where: San Marcos, Texas

When: March 27-29

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: It’s a pivotal Sun Belt series in San Marcos this weekend. Texas State is hoping its home-field advantage will help it rebound after a tough series loss last weekend. Marshall, on the other hand, will look to keep its momentum rolling after winning its last six games. Both programs feature a quality bullpen that’s bound to give us at least one pitcher’s duel this weekend.