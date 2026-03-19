The Lineup: High-Stakes Matchups Headline Weekend Slate

An array of important matchups spans all conferences this weekend, from a showdown between SEC favorites to home-field underdogs looking to make a statement. As conference play progresses, the postseason implications continue to grow.

1. No. 1 Tennessee @ No. 7 Florida

Where: Gainesville, Florida

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: March 20-21: SECN+, March 22: ESPN2

What do we want to see: Two of the top teams in the SEC will square off this weekend. Tennessee, though it suffered its first loss of the weekend, also saw the return of ace Karlyn Pickens. The Lady Vols’ pitching staff shined in Starkville, continuing to wreak havoc on opposing hitters.

Keagan Rothrock leads the Gators in the circle, but it’s the big-time bats that keep Florida afloat, as over half of the lineup has a batting average greater than .400. The Gators have won all six conference games thus far, but their toughest test yet awaits in Gainesville this weekend.

Read: SEC Power Rankings

2. No. 3 Texas Tech @ No. 21 UCF

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: UCF failed to win the series against Baylor last weekend. Things take a step up this weekend as they host the Red Raiders. Texas Tech run-ruled Arizona in its final two games to seal the series win. Kaitlyn Terry has broken out as a two-way star for Texas Tech, slugging above .900 and backing up NiJaree Canady with a 1.98 ERA. The Knights have shown flashes of greatness but need a spark this weekend to improve their chances of hosting.

Read: Big 12 Power Rankings

3. No. 13 Mississippi State @ No. 11 Georgia

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: March 20: SECN, March 21-22: SECN+

What do we want to see: Mississippi State’s pitching staff was lights out this past weekend. The trio of Leila Ammon, Peja Goold, and Alyssa Faircloth has established State’s bullpen as one of the best in the SEC. The question will be whether Mississippi State’s bats can get going in Athens. Can Georgia put up some runs against State, and how healthy will the Georgia pitching staff be after a weekend off from SEC play?

4. No. 24 Baylor vs. No. 2 Texas

Where: Austin, Texas & Waco, Texas

When: March 20-21

What’s it on: March 20: SECN+, March 21: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Texas hasn’t lost a game since opening weekend. The Bears are on a heater right now, though, winning eight of their last nine games. Baylor’s three most-used pitchers all feature a sub-3.00 ERA, and they will likely need to use all of them this weekend to stifle a tough Texas offense. The Longhorns are a complete team, though, as their team ERA has dropped below 2.00 heading into the weekend.

5. Arizona State @ No. 15 Arizona

Where: Tucson, Arizona

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Jalen Adams has been able to keep hitters off balance in the first game against teams like Texas Tech and Oklahoma, earning wins in both of those games. The problem for the Wildcats’ pitching staff arises when opposing teams get into its bullpen. Kenzie Brown, on the other hand, looked strong this past weekend against Oklahoma State. She’ll need to pitch well again this weekend against Arizona’s formidable lineup. Which team can make the adjustment quicker: the Cats’ bats against Brown or the Sun Devils’ lineup against the Arizona bullpen?

6. No. 19 Washington @ Michigan

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: March 20-21: BIG+, March 22: Big Ten Network

What do we want to see: The top half of Michigan’s lineup can do some serious damage, starting with Lauren Putz, who leads the team in batting average, home runs, doubles, and RBIs. The Wolverines will need to find an answer for Washington ace Morgan Reimer. The sophomore has sparkled in the circle for the Huskies this season, repping a 1.44 ERA. It’s an important series for both teams: Washington needs to take care of business if it wants to compete in a crowded Big Ten, and Michigan needs to take advantage of a home series against a Huskies squad riding a 13-game win streak.

Read: Big Ten Power Rankings

7. No. 25 LSU @ South Carolina

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: It’s safe to say LSU is off to a slow start, but the talent is there to secure a series win in Columbia this weekend. Both teams have struggled to start conference play and will be eager to notch their first series win of the season. This feels like the kind of matchup we could look back on in May as a defining factor in why one of these teams ends up on the road in the postseason.

8. Stanford @ North Carolina

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: March 20-21: ACCNX, March 22: ACCN

What do we want to see: The sky isn’t falling for the Cardinal, but there are certainly some concerns. Stanford has already lost series to both Notre Dame and Louisville, and if Jessica Allister’s squad wants to be in the hosting conversation come May, the Cardinal need to get back on track. This matchup could produce one of the longest games of the weekend, as both offenses are capable of putting up runs in a hurry.

Read: ACC Power Rankings

9. No. 16 Oregon @ Purdue

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: BIG+

What do we want to see: Purdue still has the bitter taste of narrowly missing the postseason last year, and a way to avoid that feeling is by taking advantage of a massive series at home this weekend. Oregon seems to have found its groove, sweeping Penn State over the weekend. A well-balanced Oregon team meets a blazing-hot Purdue team riding a 14-game win streak. This series is bound to have tournament implications.

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10. Louisiana Tech @ Jacksonville State

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

When: March 20-22

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The C-USA conference is wide open, and the race may very well include these two teams. Louisiana Tech has struggled to find support behind ace Allie Floyd, something the Gamecocks may look to exploit. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State has relied on its patient approach at the plate and its ability to split gaps and take extra bases.