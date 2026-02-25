The Lineup: Late Non-Conference Tests Before Conference Play Heats Up

Week Four marks the final weekend for most programs before conference play begins. A handful of top-25 matchups and potential mid-major upsets headline the slate, offering one last chance for teams to define their identity and solidify lineups before the race for conference titles and national recognition intensifies.

1. No. 8 Nebraska @ No. 13 Oklahoma State

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: Thursday, February 26; February 28-March 1

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Both programs are coming off undefeated weekends and will now meet for a three-game set in Stillwater. Oklahoma State’s Ruby Meylan was dominant, striking out 12 batters over 12 innings while allowing just one hit and tossing her first career no-hitter. She’ll now face the challenge of containing a potent Nebraska lineup. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, appear to have found stability in the circle, with Alexis Jensen, Jordy Frahm and Hannah Camenzind forming a promising rotation capable of keeping the Pokes’ offense in check.

2. No. 6 Florida vs. No. 10 UCLA

Where: Fullerton, California

When: Friday, February 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET

What’s it on: N/A

What do we want to see: This marks the first major test for the Gators. Florida, one of the last remaining unbeatens, has seen production throughout its lineup, but is headlined by Kenleigh Cahalan. The senior leads Tim Walton’s squad in both batting average and home runs. The Bruins’ offense is relentless—seniors Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery have combined for 21 home runs, more than 261 Division I teams. So, how legitimate are the Gators? Do they have the pitching staff to slow down UCLA’s explosive lineup? And can the Bruins keep rolling as conference play approaches?

3. No. 24 Penn State @ No. 1 Tennessee

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

When: February 27-28

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Penn State has pieced together an impressive start, excelling on both sides of the ball. Freshman Allison Oneacre has been a force at the plate, while a deep pitching staff has anchored the Nittany Lions in the circle. Still unbeaten, the Lady Vols have blasted 20 home runs through 14 games while posting a staggering 0.32 team ERA. Top-ranked Tennessee has looked every bit the part so far, but does Penn State have the stuff to pull off a monumental upset in Rocky Top?

4. No. 16 Mississippi State @ Clemson

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

When: Saturday, February 28, at 3:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: It was an encouraging weekend for Clemson, which swept its home invitational and built some much-needed momentum. On the other side, Mississippi State took its first loss of the season. Right-hander Peja Goold has been the standout for the Bulldogs, posting a dominant 0.41 ERA across 34 innings. Clemson, meanwhile, is still searching for consistency in the circle, while the Bulldogs are aiming to secure their first marquee win of the season.

5. No. 11 Virginia Tech @ Auburn

Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: February 27-28

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Virginia Tech is undefeated against SEC competition this season. However, its only two losses have come against unranked opponents, which adds intrigue to this two-game set with Auburn. Under co-head coach Chris Malveaux, the Tigers have showcased plenty of power, launching 30 home runs—good for a top-10 mark nationally. Both teams bring dangerous offenses to the field, but the edge may lie with Virginia Tech’s pitching staff. Bree Carrico and Emma Mazzarone both boast sub-2.00 ERAs on the season thus far.

6. Omaha @ No. 5 Arkansas

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: Thursday, February 26 & Saturday, February 28

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Arkansas has a team batting average of .403 and a team ERA of 1.79, so the Razorbacks don’t have much of a weakness. Omaha is one of the better mid-major teams in the country, relying heavily on its power at the plate. The Mavericks are still looking for a more dominant Maddia Groff, who boasts a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 44 to 3 but has an inflated ERA of 2.94, which is higher than at any point last season.

7. Southeastern Louisiana @ Texas State

Where: San Marcos, Texas

When: February 27-28

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: These are two of the best mid-major teams in the country. Southeastern Louisiana has won 13 of its last 14 games, including a top-25 victory over Oregon. The Lady Lions have impressed in the circle, with their top four pitchers all posting ERAs under 2.00. Madison Azua is the clear ace for Texas State. The Bobcats also feature reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Aiyana Coleman, who is up to her old tricks again. The senior is leading the team in both batting average and home runs. With the strength of both pitching staffs, at least one of the three games this weekend is bound to feature a pitcher’s duel.

8. Long Beach State @ No. 19 Arizona

Where: Tucson, Arizona

When: Friday, February 27 & Sunday, March 1

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Long Beach State shocked the college softball world over the weekend, stunning the mighty Oklahoma Sooners. Arizona suffered a pair of 10-run losses to Texas but did manage a win over Stanford. Between Rylie Holder and Jalen Adams, the Wildcats will use this pivotal weekend to help solidify their identity in the circle. But it won’t be easy, as the Beach have proven they are a force to be reckoned with.

9. Michigan @ No. 15 Virginia

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

When: Friday, February 27 & Sunday, March 1

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Under head coach Joanna Hardin, Virginia has consistently been an NCAA Tournament team, but the Cavaliers have the squad to be a regional host this season. This weekend is important for that potential host bid. Michigan has established an early identity at the plate, mashing 26 home runs already this season, led by Lauren Putz’s 10 long balls. So, it will be the pitching duo of Courtney Layne and Eden Bingham versus Michigan’s high-powered bats.

10. South Florida @ No. 4 Alabama

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: February 27-28

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: The Crimson Tide has arguably been the biggest surprise team so far this season. Alabama is firing on all cylinders, crushing the ball at the plate with 29 home runs and a .374 team batting average, while also posting a 0.84 team ERA in the circle. South Florida, led by head coach Ken Eriksen, is a scrappy team with a deep pitching staff, though. Don’t be surprised if the Bulls give the Crimson Tide fits this weekend.

