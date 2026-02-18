The Lineup: Mary Nutter, DeMarini Invitational Highlights Week Three

A week after the Clearwater Invitational, the college softball spotlight shifts west to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, a couple of top-20 clashes in Palo Alto, and a top-10 duel between Florida State and Alabama. Big-time matchups still heat up the South, though. From Georgia to Mississippi to Florida, there’s no shortage of quality games this weekend.

1. No. 3 Texas @ No. 11 Stanford

Where: Palo Alto, California

When: Friday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: The Texas pitching staff has looked vulnerable through the first two weekends, and the challenge only intensifies with a matchup against Stanford’s powerful lineup. Meanwhile, Stanford has continued to lean on sophomore Zoe Prystajko, who has racked up 40 strikeouts in four games, which is more than half of her freshman-season total. With elite bats on both sides, this showdown has all the makings of a high-scoring battle in California.

2. No. 6 Alabama @ No. 5 Florida State

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

When: February 20-21

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Alabama faces its toughest test of the season in Tallahassee, squaring off with Florida State in a premier top-10 showdown. Freshman Vic Moten has been sensational for the Crimson Tide, while the Tide’s offense also ranks top 10 nationally in both batting average and home runs. Florida State counters with one of the deepest pitching staffs in the country, anchored by Jazzy Francik. Both rosters feature an influx of freshmen talent but boast experienced, battle-tested bats at the top of the order.

3. No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 14 Texas A&M

Where: Cathedral City, California

When: Saturday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: FloSports ($)

What do we want to see: The gauntlet continues for both of these teams. A week after navigating top-25 battles in Clearwater, the two programs meet again at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Freshman Alexis Jensen and senior Jordy Frahm have quickly formed a formidable duo in the circle for the Cornhuskers, while Texas A&M has flexed its power at the plate, posting a .381 team batting average through two weekends. Nebraska already owns a pair of ranked wins, but the Aggies have come up short in all three of their top-25 matchups. Will the Cornhuskers continue stacking statement victories, or is this the moment Texas A&M breaks through?

4. No. 18 Virginia Tech @ No. 9 Georgia

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: February 21-22

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Outside of Tennessee, Georgia may have turned in the most impressive showing in Clearwater last weekend. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, stumbled with a pair of unranked losses. Both lineups carry a reputation for generating runs in bunches, making the pitching chess match all the more intriguing. How Georgia deploys Addisen Fisher and Randi Roelling, and how the Hokies answer with Bree Carrico and Emma Mazzarone in the circle, could ultimately determine how the two contests go.

5. No. 12 UCLA vs No. 19 South Carolina

Where: Cathedral City, California

When: Saturday, February 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

What’s it on: FloSports ($)

What do we want to see: A rematch of last year’s dramatic Super Regional takes center stage in UCLA’s backyard, as the Bruins look to build on a strong finish in Clearwater, capped by a run-rule shutout of LSU. Their offensive firepower is undeniable, but questions about pitching depth remain. South Carolina, meanwhile, pieced together a quiet undefeated weekend and now seeks its first ranked win of the season, setting up a compelling showdown between the Gamecocks’ crafty bullpen and one of the nation’s most explosive lineups.

6. No. 4 Oklahoma vs No. 17 Duke

Where: Cathedral City, California

When: Friday, February 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: FloSports ($)

What do we want to see: Oklahoma’s bats exploded over the weekend, so Duke will be facing arguably the toughest lineup in college softball. The Blue Devils capitalized on a couple of ranked wins in Clearwater and will rely on that experience as preparation for the Sooners. Duke’s Cassidy Curd has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 18-to-17, so if the lefthander can find her groove, the sky is the limit for the Blue Devils. Otherwise, a potential slugfest could be coming your way in this one.

7. No. 14 Texas A&M vs No. 15 Oregon

Where: Cathedral City, California

When: Friday, February 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: FloSports ($)

What do we want to see: The biggest storyline here is the similarity between these two teams, both of which have been unable to secure an early ranked win despite the opportunities. This is also the first time Oregon’s Amari Harper will square off against her former team. The Ducks have struggled to establish an offensive identity early on, with players like Harper and Elon Butler hitting below .300 and All-American Rylee McCoy batting just .050 over the first two weekends. This matchup looks like a tale of two very similar teams, with both programs hungry to add a win to their nonconference résumés.

8. No. 3 Texas vs No. 16 Arizona

Where: Palo Alto, California

When: Friday, February 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Texas battles Arizona in what could be an offensive onslaught. Both teams have a go-to arm, but they also boast offenses capable of scoring plenty of runs. How the Wildcats choose to pitch Jalen Adams will be key to their success this weekend. Keep an eye on Texas ace Teagan Kavan, as the junior looks to bounce back after a couple of tough Friday starts.

9. Belmont @ No. 13 Mississippi State

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

When: February 20-21

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: The Bulldogs will face their toughest test of the early season twice at home. Belmont’s Maya Johnson is arguably the most talented mid-major arm in the country. The senior left-hander boasts a ridiculous 59-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Bulldogs have impressed in the circle and at the plate, though. Peja Goold has been phenomenal thus far for Coach Ricketts’ team, and a .348 team batting average isn’t too shabby, either. Can the Bruins manufacture enough offense to win a game? And how will Mississippi State fare against one of the nation’s best arms?

10. Penn State @ No. 25 UCF

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: Friday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: The Knights had a great run in Clearwater, earning their first ranking of the season. UCF has relied more heavily on its offense this year, already belting 15 home runs after hitting just 46 all of last season. The toughest part about scouting UCF? The Knights have 10 different arms with multiple appearances, making it anybody’s guess who Penn State will see to start the game. However, the Nittany Lions also have a pitching staff worth bragging about, as all five of their pitchers have recorded a sub-3.00 ERA through the first two weeks. These two programs are eerily similar in how they operate, so it will be a fun matchup in Orlando.

More from Softball America:

2028 Recruiting Watch List (Rankings coming soon)

Stock Up, Stock Down: Week 2

Tuesday Trends: Ella Harrison, Erin Nuwer, Zoe Prystajko