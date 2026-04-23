The Lineup: Postseason Picture Coming Into Focus as SEC Showdowns Lead Packed Weekend

The regular season is winding down, and this week’s slate is packed with matchups that could reshape the postseason picture. A pair of top-15 SEC showdowns headline the schedule, setting the tone at the top. Elsewhere, Clemson and Duke square off in an ACC clash, while a Sunshine State series adds extra heat in Florida. The Big West earns a linear time slot on Saturday, and in Tempe, a potential duel of the aces could steal the spotlight if both rotations line up as expected.

1. No. 3 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

When: April 25-27

What’s it on: April 25: SECN+, April 26: ESPN2, April 27: SECN

What do we want to see: Both Alabama and Tennessee’s identities run through their pitching staffs. Alabama ace Jocelyn Briski has been notably effective against the Lady Vols in her career, so that’s something to keep an eye on. Ultimately, these are two teams fighting for position in the SEC standings and a national seed.

2. No. 13 Georgia @ No. 2 Oklahoma

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24: SECN+, April 25: ESPN2, April 26: SECN+

What do we want to see: Oklahoma’s lineup has been relentless all season, not just with power but with depth. Meanwhile, Georgia’s pitching staff has had its moments, but it’s been vulnerable to big innings when command slips, which is a dangerous trend against a team like Oklahoma. These are two teams that are comfortably in the host field, but a series win would be very beneficial for the Sooners’ top seed hopes and Georgia’s national seed aspirations.

3. No. 24 Clemson @ No. 10 Duke

Where: Durham, North Carolina

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24: ACCNX, April 25: ESPN2, April 26: ACCN

What do we want to see: Clemson ace Sierra Maness has put this pitching staff on her back, but she’ll face her toughest test of the season: the Duke bats. The Blue Devils can absolutely swing it and have surged to the top of the ACC standings, positioning themselves nicely not only to host but to contend for a top-eight seed. This is a big series for both squads moving forward.

4. No. 17 UCF vs No. 7 Florida

Where: Gainesville, Florida & Orlando, Florida

When: April 24-25

What’s it on: April 24: SECN+, April 25: ESPN+

What do we want to see: This home-and-home series will be an intriguing one, to say the least. Florida’s offense has been one of the most explosive in the country, but it has also shown some streakiness against quality pitching. UCF’s pitching staff doesn’t overpower hitters, but it has done a solid job of mixing speeds and limiting damage, which could put the Gators on upset alert again this weekend.

5. No. 5 UCLA @ No. 23 Washington

Where: Seattle, Washington

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24-25: Big Ten Network, April 26: BIG+

What do we want to see: UCLA is easily one of the most destructive offenses in the country. The Huskies’ hosting chances are all but shot after getting swept by Oregon this past weekend, but home-field advantage against one of the nation’s best teams still gives Washington a sliver of hope heading into May.

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6. No. 4 Texas Tech @ Arizona State

Where: Tempe, Arizona

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24-25: ESPN2, April 26: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Kenzie Brown vs. Nijaree Canady—the potential matchup would bring all eyes to this game this weekend. Two of the nation’s best strikeout pitchers dueling would be a sight to see. The most intriguing aspect will be how Arizona State head coach Megan Bartlett plans to use Brown, either selling out to face a potential Kaitlyn Terry in Game 2 or going right at the Red Raiders, mano a mano, in Game 1. Don’t sleep on this matchup; it should be a lot of fun.

7. No. 14 LSU @ No. 21 Mississippi State

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: This is a massive series for the Bulldogs—there is no overstating that. Mississippi State has only won one of its conference series, and after getting swept at Texas A&M this past weekend, the Bulldogs are likely on the outside looking in when it comes to hosting its first-ever regional. With a home crowd behind them, State could really use a series win to bolster its fading chances of hosting.

8. Long Beach State @ Cal State Fullerton

Where: Fullerton, California

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24: ESPN+, April 25: ESPNU, April 25: ESPN+

What do we want to see: How about some linear TV in the Big West? These two programs are the favorites to hoist the conference trophy at the end of the season. This conference will almost certainly be a one-bid league, so the magnitude of this game on the Big West’s outlook is major.

9. No. 12 Florida State @ Georgia Tech

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: April 24: ACCNX, April 25: ACCN, April 26: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Georgia Tech won a massive series over the weekend in Blacksburg, bolstering its tournament resume. With its RPI sitting right at 40, the Yellow Jackets could certainly use another bump in their metrics, and what better way to do that than capitalizing on a home series against one of the ACC’s favorites? Meanwhile, Florida State cannot afford a crippling loss if it wants to remain a favorite to host in May.

10. Wichita State @ North Texas

Where: Denton, Texas

When: April 24-26

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Two of the favorites in the American Conference will square off in Denton. This league is wide open, with both of these programs sitting in the top three of the American Conference. Both of these lineups can swing it, with former Mean Green Ausha Moore leading the charge for the Shockers this season.