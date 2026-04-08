The Lineup: Red River Rivalry Headlines Can't-Miss Matchups

Heading down South will give you plenty of chances to catch some of the games in this week’s lineup. However, an introductory conference matchup in California, a battle of in-state foes in Indiana, and a couple of crucial Big 12 series will also provide a glimpse into this weekend’s action. Between the Commonwealth Clash, the Red River Rivalry, and UNC–Duke, buckle up—it’s going to be a fun weekend.

1. No. 3 Oklahoma @ No. 4 Texas

Where: Austin, Texas

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: April 10: ESPN2, April 11-12: ESPN

What do we want to see: A rivalry as good as any in college softball takes center stage this weekend, as two title favorites collide in a series that could ultimately decide the SEC race. Both teams have explosive lineups, but each team has only been able to rely on a few pitchers throughout conference play. So, don’t be surprised to see a few shootouts. Pair that with one of the best atmospheres you’ll find all weekend, and this is a can’t-miss showdown.

Breakdown: Will Oklahoma have Teagan Kavan’s number again?

2. No. 12 Arizona @ No. 18 LSU

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: April 10-11: SECN+, April 12: ESPN

What do we want to see: Both teams have a prime opportunity to notch a few signature wins this weekend during their off-week from conference play. LSU has a more established plan in the circle, but the Cats’ bats are hard to beat. This will definitely be a series the committee points to when seeding time arrives in May. Both the Tigers and the Wildcats would love a résumé-building win this weekend.

Breakdown: Will LSU’s pitching keep performing against Arizona?

3. No. 7 Arkansas @ No. 16 Mississippi State

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Fresh off a weekend of dominant pitching and plenty of long balls, the Hogs trek to Starkville. It will be a much tougher test for Arkansas this weekend. State’s bullpen has proven time and again that it’s one of the best in the SEC. Between a rowdy atmosphere, a stellar 1–2 punch in the circle, and a hunger to prove they belong as a regional seed, Mississippi State will lay it all on the line at home this weekend.

4. No. 11 Virginia Tech @ No. 21 Virginia

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: April 10-11: ACCNX, April 12: ACCN

What do we want to see: The Commonwealth Clash. Both the Hokies and the Cavaliers are hunting bragging rights this weekend. The drama ramps up as the two schools vie for ACC positioning and regional seeding. Virginia suffered a setback this past weekend, but you won’t find a bigger series for the Cavaliers than this weekend. Both are in the hosting hunt, and this series could literally be the decisive factor in who plays where in May.

Read: Latest Bracketology

5. No. 6 Florida State @ Stanford

Where: Stanford, California

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: April 10: ESPN2, April 11: ESPN, April 12: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Similarly, Stanford needs to find a way to pull off some upsets at home this weekend. The Cardinal have dropped steadily since the start of ACC play, and this is a chance to right the ship. Florida State, meanwhile, is on another level. The Seminoles have yet to lose a conference game this season and are currently riding a 24-game win streak. A huge series is on the line for both teams this weekend.

6. Florida Atlantic @ South Florida

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: You’re likely looking at two of the top finishers in the American Conference this year. Each has been a staple in recent NCAA Tournaments and understands the importance of this series. FAU has struggled a bit more than anticipated in conference play, but there’s no time like the present to build some momentum. Meanwhile, USF is hoping to continue its surge to the top of the league, vying for a conference championship that is well within reach.

7. No. 15 Duke @ North Carolina

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Arguably, basketball’s greatest rivalry takes its turn on the diamond. Duke has done a complete 180 after starting the season 9–9. The Blue Devils are in a prime position to host, but the Tar Heels have a chance to derail those plans this weekend. Even without the rivalry aspect, this is still an all-important series featuring a pair of offenses that love to swing the bats.

8. Baylor @ No. 23 Kansas

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Kansas notched an impressive series win over Arizona State last week and finds itself in the top 25 for the first time this season. The Jayhawks’ RPI is still a bit lower than what’s comfortable for the NCAA Tournament, so the pressure remains on Kansas to keep it going. The Bears have slumped slightly, but a series win this weekend would do wonders for their confidence. This weekend features a pair of Big 12 teams hungry for a chance to add to their résumés.

9. Purdue @ Indiana

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: April 10-11: BIG+, April 12: Big Ten Network

What do we want to see: You can’t really overstate how vital this series is for both teams this weekend. Indiana battled UCLA tough all weekend, and Purdue has been impressive enough to sit firmly on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. On top of the postseason implications, this matchup also features a pair of in-state schools vying for bragging rights. It will be an intense series, and a sweep could be disastrous for the losing team.

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10. No. 19 UCF @ Arizona State

Where: Tempe, Arizona

When: April 10-12

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: UCF is trying to bolster its hosting résumé, but the strength of the Big 12 isn’t doing the Knights any favors. With their deep pitching staff, they’ll have to take care of a Sun Devil lineup that has continued to improve throughout the season. On the other hand, Arizona State has teetered all year long. This weekend, the Sun Devils need to get back on track—something they’ve managed to do at times this season—after dropping a series to Kansas. On the other hand, UCF looks to continue paving its way toward the top of the Big 12.

Honorable Mentions Around College Softball

Omaha @ St. Thomas

Lamar @ Southeastern Louisiana

No. 20 Oklahoma State @ Iowa State

No. 5 Nebraska @ Wisconsin

No. 8 Florida @ South Carolina

No. 2 Texas Tech @ Utah

No. 13 Texas A&M @ Ole Miss