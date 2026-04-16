The Lineup: Will midweek madness bleed into weekend?

An array of games across different conferences headlines the storyline this weekend after crazy midweek results. Six different conference matchups are featured, including a couple in the SEC, a big one in Eugene for the Big Ten, a pair of games on the coast for the ACC, and two mid-major conferences to keep an eye on this weekend.

Our Biggest Questions of the Weekend

1. No. 5 Arkansas @ No. 1 Oklahoma

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: April 17: ESPN2, April 18-19: SECN+

What do we want to see: Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel is one of many in Patty Gasso’s coaching tree. Now, her Razorbacks will battle Oklahoma in a top-five matchup that steals the spotlight in this week’s lineup. Last weekend, Oklahoma used Audrey Lowry’s arm and the long ball to will itself to another series victory. This weekend, the Sooners will be tasked with taking down an arguably tougher pitching staff. Robyn Herron, Payton Burnham, and freshman Saylor Timmerman will have their hands full, but the Hogs’ bats can break out at a moment’s notice as well.

2. No. 8 Texas @ No. 13 Georgia

Where: Athens, Georgia

When: April 18-20

What’s it on: April 18: SECN, April 19: ESPN2, April 20: SECN

What do we want to see: Texas has lost its last two series and has dropped out of the top five for the first time this season. The Longhorns have the makeup to be the best team in the country, but they’ve got to find an answer in the circle behind Teagan Kavan. A week after losing the series to Oklahoma, perhaps Texas will have a bigger chip on its shoulder this weekend. On the other hand, Georgia is steadfast and firmly in control of its own destiny to earn a national seed. The Bulldogs will need a big crowd and a whole lot of energy to take down Texas twice this weekend.

3. No. 19 Washington @ No. 17 Oregon

Where: Eugene, Oregon

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: April 17-18: BIG+, April 19: Big Ten Network

What do we want to see: This is a big one for the Big Ten. A renewed Pac-12 rivalry brings major implications for both teams. If either program wants to be one of the 16 to host, this feels like a must-win series. The Ducks are rolling and can’t afford to slow down, while the Huskies need to improve their RPI before May, and now is as good a time as ever to do it.

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4. No. 18 Mississippi State @ No. 11 Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: SECN+

What do we want to see: Mississippi State has yet to be swept in conference play. The Bulldogs have notched wins over teams like Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida, but have yet to win a series against a Top-25 opponent. Mississippi State is still in a good place, metrics-wise, to contend for a regional seed, but it feels like it needs a big series win this weekend to regain some of its lost momentum. The Aggies, on the other hand, have made up a ton of ground in conference play, and a home matchup against the Bulldogs at Davis Diamond might be just what the doctor ordered.

5. No. 16 Arizona @ No. 22 Oklahoma State

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: April 17: ESPN+, April 18: ESPN2, April 19: ESPN+

What do we want to see: This one has major implications in the Big 12. Arizona dropped two of three to LSU this past weekend, so the Wildcats could certainly use a boost heading into the final few weeks of the regular season. Though both teams are comfortably in the Field of 64 come May, this series will have a huge impact on how many Big 12 teams host, the seeding of the conference tournament, and who can grab momentum heading into May.

6. No. 24 Kansas @ No. 20 UCF

Where: Orlando, Florida

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: It’s hard not to be impressed by the season the Jayhawks have had. For the third straight week, Kansas finds itself on the lineup card. This will arguably be its toughest test in that three-week stretch, though. Barring a major shakeup, these are two teams that will be on the road this postseason. But with the NCAA Tournament seeded 1–32 this year, it’s vitally important for both teams to improve their metrics heading into May.

7. Virginia @ Clemson

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: ACCNX

What do we want to see: A few weeks ago, these two would have been scratching and clawing for a regional host spot. Unfortunately for the ACC, that’s no longer a promising bet. However, the conference is still wide open. Regardless of the standings, it truly could go anyone’s way once tournament time arrives. Both the Cavaliers and the Tigers sit near or slightly above the .500 mark in ACC play, so it’s extremely important for each team to take advantage of this weekend.

8. North Carolina @ No. 12 Florida State

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: April 17: ACCNX, April 18: ACCN, April 19: ACCNX

What do we want to see: Florida State was riding a 25-game win streak heading into the Stanford series, but it all came crashing down for the Noles. After getting swept in California, Florida State’s RPI took a big hit, and the Seminoles are firmly on the regional hosting bubble. With their RPI sitting right at 16, they may not be able to afford a slip-up this weekend. Because of North Carolina’s high-powered offense and hunger to boost its postseason résumé, the Tar Heels could spoil the Noles’ hopes while simultaneously sealing their own fate as an NCAA Tournament team.

9. South Alabama @ Marshall

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

When: April 17-19

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: With just three conference series remaining, Marshall is in a prime position to win the Sun Belt. However, one of the premier contenders for the conference crown, South Alabama, will hope to spoil those championship aspirations. The Jaguars’ ace, Ryley Harrison, will have her hands full this weekend. The Marshall bats have mashed 77 home runs this season, a total that ranks first in the Sun Belt.

10. Boston U @ Army

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

When: April 18-19

What’s it on: ESPN+

What do we want to see: Boston has dominated the Patriot League for the past few seasons. Leave it to the Army to potentially challenge that dominance, though. The Black Knights, should they sweep the weekend, would put themselves in the driver’s seat for the Patriot title race. This appears to be one of the most competitive stretches the Patriot League has seen in recent years, so keep your eyes on this one.