The Softball America and OnDeck Softball Chicago Jamboree

Softball America and OnDeck Softball are excited to partner for the Chicago Jamboree at Ackerman Park in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on July 7th.

This event is part of a series of combines held across the country, giving athletes the opportunity to be evaluated for potential watch lists and national rankings. Players will receive a star rating from OnDeck Softball and will also participate in comprehensive metrics testing powered by ODM. Athletes will be evaluated on speed, power, exit velocity, and more — all used as a supplement to on-field performance evaluations.

If you are interested in being selected for the Chicago Jamboree, please email Heather Allister at [email protected] and upload a video for initial screening. Spots are limited and filling quickly. Please submit all information by Friday, June 26, for consideration.

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ODM scorecards will be sent to each player, and post-camp leaderboards will be published at on3.com/softball.