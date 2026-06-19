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The Softball America and OnDeck Softball Chicago Jamboree

Softball America Staff
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Screenshot 2026-06-18 at 8.07.27 PM
Crash Kamon / Softball America

Softball America and OnDeck Softball are excited to partner for the Chicago Jamboree at Ackerman Park in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on July 7th.

This event is part of a series of combines held across the country, giving athletes the opportunity to be evaluated for potential watch lists and national rankings. Players will receive a star rating from OnDeck Softball and will also participate in comprehensive metrics testing powered by ODM. Athletes will be evaluated on speed, power, exit velocity, and more — all used as a supplement to on-field performance evaluations.

If you are interested in being selected for the Chicago Jamboree, please email Heather Allister at [email protected] and upload a video for initial screening. Spots are limited and filling quickly. Please submit all information by Friday, June 26, for consideration.

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ODM scorecards will be sent to each player, and post-camp leaderboards will be published at on3.com/softball.

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