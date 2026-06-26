Transfer Portal Notebook: June 26

The softball transfer portal is now closed, barring current circumstances, for graduate transfers or players whose head coach left the program. The corp of talent in the portal is what is there unless there is a large surprise. What teams have added to their rosters, and which players are still searching for their next homes?

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Jaysoni Beachum

Beachum announced late Thursday she is joining the Texas Tech transfer class that now includes Kasidi Pickering, Moriah Polar, Jayden Heavener, Hailey Maestretti, Zoie Bernard and Bradi Gallaway. Where Beachum, who has only played third base at Florida State, will play might be a better question. Taylor Pannell is the incumbent starter at third base, but she did play in the outfield and sparingly at first base while at Tennessee, which are two positions Texas Tech could move her to. Regardless, Beachum had a bounce-back season hit .406 with 24 extra-base hits, a career-high 69 RBIs, and 54 walks, hoping to carry that to Texas Tech.

Dakota Redmon

The two-time reigning Big South Pitcher of the Year appears to be the top arm left on the market after a handful of Power Four teams earned committs this past week. The Stokesdale, North Carolina native has taken a visit to North Carolina, looking to revamp the their bullpen. She plans to see Liberty, where her former Radford head coach Kevin Fagan is now on staff. There have been other ACC and SEC talks in the interest as well.

Other Top 100 Softball Transfers

There are just a handful of the Top 100 Softball America transfers left on the board.

RHP Ainsley Berlingeri, Nevada

Berlingeri has had plenty of Power Four interest, but there’s a good chance she ends up at Cal.

RHP Mads Lawson, Columbia

Odds are the reigning Ivy League Pitcher of the Year heads back West with Stanford being the favorites for her services.

CIF Kendall Trimm, UCF

The former four-star recruit has a desire to stay close to home near Moody, Alabama. Her destination will be around there.

RHP/UTL Timber Hensley, Texas Tech

Another former four-star is looking for a new home. Hensley was orginally a Tennessee commit. It’s easy to imagine her landing back at another Power Four. Could a return to Oklahoma with the Cowgirls make sense?

CIF Sage Scarmardo, South Carolina

Scarmardo missed this past season due to injury. Before she committed to South Carolina last season, the former Purdue defensive star held interest from Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State.

Softball Transfer Classes Thur Far

Baylor

The Bears have had a sneaky good class. The addition of WAC Freshman of the Year Kenzie-Lyn Farrier should be a great fit. She can step in for the longtime Bear shortstop Amber Toven, who recently graduated. Farrier hit .398 with 22 doubles this past season.

Madox Mitchael doesn’t have eye-popping stats, but has nearly started 100 games at Houston and gives Baylor a veteran outfield option with Brooklyn Carter leaving as well. She has also played quite a bit in the middle infield. She carries a .290 career average.

The Bears and new pitching coach Jenny Fuller have bulked up the bullpen. Baylor returns Cambree Creager, Peyton Tanner and Sadie Ross, but the additions of Mattison Buster and Haley Crawford should help Baylor avoid injuries derailing their staff the way they did last season.

Buster, who was coached by Fuller at Northwestern State, had a 3.17 ERA over 210 innings last season. Crawford was a strong piece of the Southeastern Louisiana staff. She pitched 54.2 innings with a 1.54 ERA.

Cal

Steve Singleton has gotten to work to fill the Cal roster more in his image. The Golden Bears have added Maalia Cherry, Rachel Del Busto, Jayda Koontz, Olivia Pichardo and Mila Reddy so far.

Cherry is the most well-known of the bunch. She has smashed 28 home runs the past two seasons during her time at Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego. Del Busto and Reddy come from Big Ten programs after their freshman years at Michigan and Washington. Del Busto has the tools to be a strong defensive catcher with good power numbers. Reddy, who competed for a spot in the middle infield at Washington, has a good glove that presents upside at the plate.

Pichardo joins after playing on the Brown baseball team. She hasn’t played organized softball, but is competing in the Northwoods League this summer. She has already homered twice, including once against a Mississippi State pitcher Leila Ammon. It’s easy to believe that Singleton, a former baseball player himself, could get the best out of her.

Koontz is a tall lefty with a good drop, curve and changeup mix. She had a 3.60 ERA over 44.2 innings as a freshman before UMBC shut down its season. The Bears aren’t done adding to their bullpen yet. They’ve communicated with Ainsley Berlingeri and Megan Gregory.

Cal Baptist

Brandon Telesco has done a good job reloading the reigning WAC champions, who will have a new look in 2027. Sadie Kirk, Avery Montroni, Alina Satcher and Odyssey Torres have committed to join the Lancers thus far.

Kirk and Torres are the experienced ones in the group. Kirk, the 2025 Big Sky Co-Freshman of the Year, has batted .379 with 14 doubles and three home runs this past season. Torres started over 130 games at UMass the past three years. She is coming off her best offensive season with a .414 batting average with 19 extra-base hits.

Satcher is a two-way player who will likely see significant time on both sides of the ball for Cal Baptist. She hit 10 home runs in 82 at-bats the past two seasons, including a homer against Florida in 2024. Satcher threw a minimum of innings at GCU, but has good stuff and will pair with Miranda De Nava. Montroni is a power-hitting catcher who saw minimal playing time at Arizona State this past season.

FAU

Jordan Clark is once again doing well in the transfer portal despite the Owls losing a crop of players to the Power Four level. The biggest addition is Brooklyn Danielson, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, who picked the Owls over a handful of Power Four teams. She had a 2.75 ERA over 91.2 innings, potentially working her way into the ace role for FAU.

“I was drawn to the strong coaching staff—I felt an immediate connection with them,” Danielson told Softball America. “I wanted to go somewhere I could be a big part of the team and make an immediate impact. Boca Raton is an awesome location to go to school and play softball! I feel like FAU is heading in the right direction, and I want to help the program win championships. I didn’t want to just pick a Power 4 school because it’s a Power 4 school—I wanted to be somewhere with real excitement and a clear focus on building something special.”

The Owls have also brought Mackenzie Leiti, Paige Miller, Lilly Parrish, Katie Raper and Piper White to the nest.

Leiti, a catcher and corner infielder, hit eight doubles and seven home runs as a freshman at FGCU. Miller started nearly 100 games the past two seasons at FIU with a .331 average. She could likely step in at third base for the graduated Jesiana Mora. Raper, who started her career at NC State, belted 29 homers the past two seasons at Austin Peay.

Parrish and White are more Power Four mystery bags. Parrish only had eight at-bats as a freshman and has pitched 69 innings the last two seasons. However, she was the FGCL MVP back in 2025. White is extremely athletic, coming from Texas A&M.

Florida

The Gators haven’t been uber busy in the portal this offseason, but adding Tori Edwards to one of the best rosters heading into 2027 is a huge get for Tim Walton. Edwards, the former SEC Freshman of the Year, is coming off a down season compared to her 2025 campaign. If Walton can help Edwards return to her 2025 form, when she hit .383 with 14 doubles, 18 home runs, and 73 RBIs, it’ll be huge to replace the production of the graduated Jocelyn Erickson. Edwards probably needs to improve on defense, but she can rotate between playing first base with Ava Brown when Brown is in the circle and serving as the designated player at other times.

Florida also added veteran catcher Kairi Rodriguez as a graduate transfer from Duke. Rodriguez will likely split time behind the dish with Ella Wesolowski and could serve as a designated player as well.

The left side of the infield is still a question mark, but Florida’s fourth-ranked 2026 recruiting class has potential options such as KB Bradley, Nina Carcone, and Brooklyn Gidley.

LSU

The Tigers lost Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener to the portal, but the additions of Madison Pickens, Mackenzie Pickens, and Mickey Winchell shore up the roster and alleviate those losses. Madison Pickens is coming off an All-American campaign; similar to Char Lorenz, she can help behind the plate or in the outfield. Mackenzie Pickens gives them a two-year starter in the SEC who has had hot streaks at the plate and can play either second or third base. Winchell is a veteran with extensive ACC playing experience from her time at Notre Dame.

While they haven’t added another arm, the Tigers return Cece Cellura, rising sophomores Cali Deal and Ashlin Mowery, as well as two-way stars Addie Rackley and Ayla Tuua, who are part of LSU’s 2026 second-ranked recruiting class.

Michigan

The Wolverines have put together a pretty solid transfer class. Pitchers Sydney Schwartz and Berkley Zache, position players Kira Day, Abby Ptak and Riley Zache are set to join Michigan for the 2027 season.

The Wolverines struggled in the circle in 2026, but Schwartz and Zache can add a new element. Michigan brings back Gabby Ellis, who had good moments in her first season in Ann Arbor, and Erin Hoehn who both threw 100-plus innings last season. Schwartz, despite a 21-33 record, has pitched well, with an ERA under 3.50 over the past two seasons with Minnesota. Truthfully, she probably hasn’t peaked as a player. Zache is a true upside play. The former four-star recruit from a year ago has very good tools and joining an experienced staff that also wants her to contribute could make for a perfect storm.

Lauren Putz and Jenissa Conway are set to lead the Michigan offense once again, along with other key batters. Kira Day can play either in the infield or the outfield, coming from Idaho State. After redshirting her true freshman year, Day hit 13 home runs and drove in 38 runs for the Bengals.

Ptak, who originally committed to North Carolina, should fill the shoes of the departed Lilly Vallimont behind the plate. She doesn’t have the power of Vallimont, but she led Boston College with a .375 batting average last season, in addition to 14 doubles and five home runs.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers have plenty of production to replace following the graduation of their large, successful senior class. Nebraska has seven incoming freshmen, including four-star slugger Kali Bogart.

The pieces they’ve added from the portal make a lot of sense to allow Alexis Jensen to become the ace. Faith Aragon and Lorin Boutte allow that to happen. Aragon threw over 195 innings last season with a 2.62 ERA for New Mexico State. Boutte dealt with injuries in 2026 after a solid freshman campaign for Ohio State. She gives Nebraska a veteran right-handed option with nearly 250 innings of experience. Aragon, who also had a 1.005 OPS, will likely factor into the offense.

Samantha Bolding should be an immediate contributor and will be in Nebraska for multiple years. Bolding fits into the lineup, joining the main returners Samantha Bland and Jesse Farrell, while potentially being the mainstay in center field. Bolding hit 15 doubles and 22 home runs the past two seasons.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes needed to bulk up their bullpen around Jenna Molk, who is coming off a very good freshman campaign. The additions of Avery Arwood and Haley Ferguson should build a strong infrastructure for the pitching staff. Arwood, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, can be the strong second arm to Molk. She holds a 3.15 ERA over 267 career innings. Michigan had high expectations for Ferguson, who has good down stuff powered by a dropball. She’ll certainly assume a role.

Addie DeLong returns home after two seasons at Florida State. The former four-star outfielder didn’t play a ton for the Noles between a stacked outfield and injuries. Head coach Kirin Kumar has shown to get the most out of talented hitters. Ohio State needs outfield production after the departures of Izzy Neal and Skylar Limon.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been very active in the portal, adding Mya Perez and company to a very strong 2026 freshman class coming in. Madison Azua will give Trisha Ford a left-handed pitcher to pair with Sidne Peters and Sydney Lessentine. Peters and Lessentine did well through parts of the season, but Texas A&M needed a third option to diversify from them and the reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year will do that. Azua had a 1.95 ERA over 244.2 innings this past season.

In the lineup, Texas A&M added former SEC players Maddox McKee and Atalyia Rijo. McKee can play either in the infield or the outfield, similar to returning starters Paislie Allen and Frankie Vrazel. The Aggies need to fill second and third base in some fashion. Rijo, a star defender at Arkansas, will likely factor into that equation as well. It’s most likely that she and KK Dement will be in the middle infield together. Rijo is also coming off a career year at the plate.

The Aggies also added Kennedy Miller, the former Arkansas catcher. Miller was planning on attending grad school at Texas A&M and appears set to join them after three seasons with the Razorbacks. Miller can help Texas A&M behind the plate, which the Aggies scraped together last season. That could allow Ariel Kowalewski to either return to the outfield or play third base, where she played at Florida. Miller is a .279 career hitter with 14 doubles and 15 home runs.

Texas State

The Bobcats needed to reload following the departures of Madison Azua, Emma Strood, Aiyana Coleman and Keely Williams. Texas State has done well. Former Auburn and Oklahoma pitcher SJ Geurin returns home to Texas. She’s thrown over 260 innings the past two years with the Tigers and should be able to lead the Texas State staff in the Sun Belt and Power Four contests throughout the year.

As for the lineup, there are plenty of pieces to work with. Former Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Payton Brown follows her former head coach, Alisa Goler, who joined the Texas State staff this offseason. Brown batted over .400 the past two seasons, hitting 24 doubles and 22 home runs.

Creighton outfielder Zoey Greenwood is returning home to Texas to join the Bobcats. Greenwood batted .328 with 18 doubles. Texas State also added infielders Tessie Harrison (ULM) and Karina Trevino (Creighton).

Wisconsin

The Badgers have put together a pretty solid class themselves despite the loss of Kendra Lewis. Wisconsin picked up Hailey Conger as a graduate transfer, joining her sister, Hannah, on the roster. Hailey Conger is coming off First Team All-Big East honors after batting .410 with 11 doubles and 42 RBIs.

Melania Luostari returns home after a season at Auburn. In 2024, she earned First Team All-Conference honors and was also named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association (WFCA) First Team All-State. She’s a potential piece that can find a role in the lineup following the departures of Lewis and Emily Bojan.

The Badgers needed a veteran presence following 2026 innings leader Shelby Jacobson’s graduation. Wisconsin hopes that Riley Grudzielanek can be that. The former Northwestern arm pitched for the Wildcats for three years and has had good moments in the Big Ten. Grudzielanek owns a career record of 22-16 in 61 appearances with a 4.86 ERA in 197.1 innings.