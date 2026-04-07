Tuesday Trends: Bri Despines, Moriah Polar, Katie Stewart

Every Tuesday, we’ll dive into the Synergy Softball and TrackMan data to explain why certain players are succeeding or struggling based on what we’ve seen throughout the college softball season. This week, we’re highlighting Louisville slugger Bri Despines settling in during her second season with the Cardinals, as well as Purdue’s Moriah Polar and Texas star Katie Stewart, who have elevated their games this season.

Bri Despines

Bri Despines has been a major part of Louisville’s success this season, as the Cardinals have found themselves in the Softball America Top 25. Despines is the perfect blend of power and speed that fuels the Louisville offense. She is currently hitting .411 with 12 doubles, a pair of triples, five home runs, 43 RBIs, and a team-high 1.244 OPS, while stealing 14 bases and leading the team in walks (29).

Bri Despines has found herself in her second season with Louisville. She's controlling the strike zone more and has already driven in more runs than she did a year ago. @SynergySportsSB | @LouisvilleSB pic.twitter.com/m4eKzO6JU3 — Brady (@BradyVernon) April 6, 2026

Despines has already surpassed almost all of her stats from last season, aside from triples (3 in 2025) and home runs (7), but she is pacing to exceed those numbers as well. A huge part of her development this season has been her ability to control the strike zone. She has essentially flipped her strikeout-to-walk ratio from 22-17 to 10-29.

According to Synergy Softball, Despines is letting more pitches go this season. She has seen a ball 46% of the time when she’s at the plate, a 6% increase from last year. Because she is being more selective, her swing-and-miss rate is down 5%, and her chase rate has dropped by 4%. By swinging at better pitches, she’s making stronger contact, increasing her line-drive rate from 17% to 27%.

A small tweak that Despines and hitting coach Bryan Sabatella appear to have made to help cut down on strikeouts is her two-strike approach. In the screenshot below, on the left (this season), Despines doesn’t lift her foot as much as on the right (from a game in 2025). She appears to keep her step and load the same in favorable counts, but simplifies her approach with two strikes.

The off-speed pitch was a challenge for Despines last year. She hit just .207 against changeups in 2025 but has improved to .438 this season. While her whiff rate against off-speed pitches remains similar, she isn’t rolling over or getting underneath the ball nearly as much as she did previously.

A player also can’t strike out as much if she doesn’t reach two-strike counts. Despines has been more aggressive early in counts, swinging at the first pitch with strong results. She currently has a 1.538 OPS and 10 RBIs when starting with a fresh count.

Overall, Despines likely needed time to adjust as a full-time Power Four starter after transferring from Kent State. She has clearly learned from last season and found new ways to elevate her game.

Moriah Polar

The Purdue outfielder is one of the best players in the country who isn’t getting enough attention. If not for the incredible season of Isa Torres, Moriah Polar would be leading the nation in batting average. Instead, she ranks second at .611 while leading the country with 77 hits.

What stands out about Polar’s junior season? She is trending toward a career low in walks and already has nearly as many strikeouts as she did all of last year. On the surface, that might seem like a negative.

Moriah Polar has been taking more swings this season, and that's been a great thing. The Purdue star ranks second in the country with a .588 batting average and has already matched her career-high in extra-base hits (17). @SynergySportsSB | @PurdueSoftball pic.twitter.com/enyTF61r8w — Brady (@BradyVernon) April 6, 2026

However, Polar is swinging more and putting more balls in play, which has proven beneficial. While her swing-and-miss rate and chase rate have both nearly doubled, the trade-off has been increased power. She has recorded 17 extra-base hits, matching a career high, and driven in 40 runs after totaling 56 RBIs across her first two seasons.

According to Synergy Softball, Polar already has as many hard-hit balls as she did last season. So while she may walk less and strike out more, she is generating more offense than ever—an overall positive. Additionally, her on-base percentage hasn’t suffered while hitting over .600.

Polar’s speed creates pressure on the defense any time she puts the ball in play. The addition of more swings and power slaps has improved her contact quality, reflected in her increased extra-base production. She is also driving the ball up the middle at a much higher rate.

Many opposing pitchers have tried mixing in screwballs that tail away from a slapper to induce weak contact, but that approach hasn’t worked. Polar is hitting .600 against screwballs, with two of her three home runs coming against that pitch.

Polar is doing so many things well that it’s difficult to highlight them all, but this should help shine a light on one of the top outfielders in the game right now.

Katie Stewart

When Katie Stewart connects, the ball travels a long way. The Texas power hitter has already launched 20 home runs, a career high for the junior. Stewart has credited part of her growth this season to the mental side of the game, and the numbers reflect a better understanding of how to win at-bats.

Her overall whiff rate is slightly higher this season, but her chase rate has dropped by about 12%. She’s forcing pitchers to challenge her rather than getting herself out. That approach has not only boosted her power numbers but also led to a career-high walk rate and a career-low strikeout percentage.

Stewart consistently puts herself in advantageous counts. She rarely swings at the first pitch and has been thrown a ball 61% of the time to start at-bats—a noticeable shift from last season. She has done significant damage in 1-0 counts, hitting .643 with a 1.881 OPS. Overall, when she’s in control of the count, she boasts a 2.577 OPS. While easier said than done, pitchers would likely benefit from getting ahead early against her.

Katie Stewart has already hit a career-high 20 home runs. She's been performing better riseballs and changeups this season. @SynergySportsSB | @TexasSoftball pic.twitter.com/G1bqUgOTHG — Brady (@BradyVernon) April 6, 2026

Last season, Stewart struggled most against riseballs and changeups, hitting well below .250 against riseballs. That has changed dramatically. She is now batting .429 against riseballs with four home runs. She has also handled off-speed pitches effectively, with six of her home runs coming against changeups. Even when slightly out in front, her strength allows her to still barrel the ball and drive it out of the park.

Texas will need her to stay hot against Oklahoma, a team that can be susceptible to home runs. It will be interesting to see if Texas moves Stewart and Reese Atwood higher in the lineup to generate more at-bats than they currently receive in the four- and five-holes.