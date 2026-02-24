Tuesday Trends: Robyn Herron, Vic Moten, Sydney Potter

Every Tuesday, we’ll dive into the Synergy Softball film and data to explain why certain players are succeeding or struggling based on what we’ve seen throughout the college softball season. This week, we indulge in Robyn Herron’s senior year, Vic Moten’s quick emergence, and Sydney Potter’s home run swing.

Robyn Herron

Arkansas has raced out to a fast start to the season, and its ace seems to have gotten better in her senior year. Robyn Herron currently holds a 1.33 ERA and 49-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio with wins over Virginia, Coastal Carolina, BYU and a no-hitter against Northwestern.

What is working so well for the lefty? She’s forcing more swing-and-misses than she did a year ago, and truthfully, her whole career. According to Synergy Softball, Herron currently has a 40% whiff rate compared to 27% last season. And while that should come down as the Razorbacks come closer to SEC play and that gauntlet, it’s still impressive given the level of competition Herron has faced thus far.

The changeup is still her primary out pitch. While Herron throws her off-speed in any count, it’s particularly effective with two strikes because she’s able to throw it in different levels of the zone. Below in the chart from Synergy, you’ll see how she’s able to throw it in different quadrants of the zone.

Herron is also seeing an uptick in her swing and misses with her riseball despite her using it less frequently. In years past, Herron’s rise has been her primary pitch, but this season it’s been her third-most-used, according to Synergy. Herron’s riseball usage is down from 34% to 26% but the whiff rate is up from 21% to 33%.

By the numbers, Robyn Herron has a higher whiff rate on her riseball this season than in years past. The All-American currently has a 49-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.@RazorbackSB | @SynergySportsSB pic.twitter.com/jFQB4BgmMq — Brady (@BradyVernon) February 24, 2026

Herron has also been helped by the fact that Arkansas has used almost a committee of sorts, as Payton Burnham, Cam Harrison, and Saylor Timmerman have all thrown 14 or more innings this season.

We’ll see if Herron can continue to miss bats at this high rate; if she can, it’ll bode well for Arkansas’ hopes at finally reaching the Women’s College World Series.

Vic Moten

Speaking of another SEC with a hot start to the season, Alabama joined Arkansas as the two teams that rose into the top five of this week’s Top 25 rankings. The Tide made a statement this past weekend with a pair of dominating wins at Florida State. Freshman sensation Vic Moten tossed a complete-game shutout, yielding three hits and striking out seven batters.

Moten has been pretty special to start her career. After 33.2 innings, she has only allowed two runs and has had six scoreless appearances thus far. The Alabama native throws all riseball and dropball, essentially, but the velocity and movement are simply overwhelming at times that it hasn’t really mattered.

In the sequence below, Moten battles back from a 2-0 count to strike out Isa Torres, one of the best hitters in the country, with a nasty pitch. There wasn’t anything special about how Moten used her pitches; she frankly just beat the All-American.

In this sequence, Vic Moten battles back from 2-0 to strike out All-American shortstop Isa Torres. It's quite easy to tell why the Alabama freshman has been so tough to deal with based on the velocity and movement. @AlabamaSB | @SynergySportsSB pic.twitter.com/MxmqsSwSfE — Brady (@BradyVernon) February 24, 2026

She hasn’t generated many strikeouts in a game, but the end result of each at-bat is generally a K or a groundball, as Moten forces opponents to bury the ball in the dirt quite often. After three weeks, Moten has a 57% groundball rate, compared to a 15% line-drive rate. Although opposing hitters might not be missing the ball, they aren’t catching many barrels against Moten either.

It’ll be interesting to see how, and if, Moten can sustain this success once SEC play starts. It probably won’t happen this year, but obviously, Moten developing an off-speed pitch in the future could unlock more of her game. As for now, the freshman has really good stuff, and it’s working.

Sydney Potter

Sydney Potter is no stranger to the long ball. She did hit 16 homers last season at Creighton. However, she is one of four players to have already blasted double-digit dingers this season. Last season, nearly half of Potter’s came versus curveballs. In 2026, she has homered on curveballs, fastballs, changeups, screwballs and dropballs at an even clip.

The biggest difference between the two seasons is that last year, basically all of Potter’s homers were from pitches in the middle or upper part of the zone. As a Saluki, she’s homered across the zone and especially more in the lower part as well. It’s easy to say, but it’s clear she is seeing the ball well and finding new bat paths to produce at a high level.

In terms of film, it appears that Potter has a more closed stance than the open one she had at Creighton. It appears to have helped take her game to another level, as she is now hitting for a higher average. She has a .429 batting average against dropballs this season, according to Synergy Softball, which is a lot higher than the previous year.

Will Potter be in the thick of the home run race this season? Potentially, but it’s clear she’s on a mission to help SIU reach the postseason once again, and I’m sure many of us are already excited for the battle with Belmont’s Maya Johnson once Missouri Valley play begins.