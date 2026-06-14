Two-way star Faith Aragon commits to Nebraska

Nebraska isn’t done having two-way stars. Former New Mexico State star Faith Aragon is joining the Cornhuskers for the 2027 season, as the school announced on Saturday.

Two-way talent bound for Lincoln.



Faith Aragon is officially N. ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/dkQZW7g4NX — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 13, 2026

The Cornhuskers have a lot of production to replace from their Women’s College World Series roster, including Jordy Frahm. And while it’s unrealistic to put Frahm’s expectations on Aragon, she was constantly rated highly in Softball America’s two-way rankings this past season.

Aragon, lefty on both sides, had a 21-10 record with a 2.62 ERA and a school-record 244 strikeouts in 195.1 innings as New Mexico State’s ace. She led the Aggies with .369 batting average while adding 11 doubles and seven home runs. At the very least, Aragon will complement Alexis Jensen in the circle while having a chance to consistently crack the lineup.