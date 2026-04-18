UCLA's Grant, Woolery, Tinsley given AUSL Golden Tickets

The AUSL Bruin Bubble just got bigger. The UCLA trio of Megan Grant, Jordan Woolery, and Taylor Tinsley were all given Golden Tickets on Saturday.

Grant and Woolery have formed the best offensive duo in college softball over the past two years. Both are on pace to crush school records this season on their way to another All-American campaign. Grant and Woolery both rank in the top three in career active home runs and RBIs, along with Reese Atwood. Another attractive part of their game at the pro level has been their ability to play multiple positions.

While Tinsley isn’t having the greatest statistical campaign in 2026, she’s been a proven All-American caliber arm when surrounded by a pitching staff. She’s shown growth throughout most of her career, and despite the struggles this season, she still has an ERA under three in both this season and her entire career.

Other 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady

Arizona’s Sydney Stewart

Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown

Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy

Texas’ Reese Atwood

Texas’ Leighann Goode

Belmont’s Maya Johnson

See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.