UCLA's Grant, Woolery, Tinsley given AUSL Golden Tickets
The AUSL Bruin Bubble just got bigger. The UCLA trio of Megan Grant, Jordan Woolery, and Taylor Tinsley were all given Golden Tickets on Saturday.
Grant and Woolery have formed the best offensive duo in college softball over the past two years. Both are on pace to crush school records this season on their way to another All-American campaign. Grant and Woolery both rank in the top three in career active home runs and RBIs, along with Reese Atwood. Another attractive part of their game at the pro level has been their ability to play multiple positions.
- 1
Skydiver crashes into scoreboard at Virginia Tech spring game
- 2
Kentucky adds transfer guard Alex Wilkins
- 3
Duke transfer forward Nikolas Khamenia commits to UConn
- 4
Daymion Sanford carted off at Texas A&M spring game
- 5
Isaiah Denis announces return to UNC
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
While Tinsley isn’t having the greatest statistical campaign in 2026, she’s been a proven All-American caliber arm when surrounded by a pitching staff. She’s shown growth throughout most of her career, and despite the struggles this season, she still has an ERA under three in both this season and her entire career.
Other 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients
- Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens
- Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady
- Arizona’s Sydney Stewart
- Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown
- Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy
- Texas’ Reese Atwood
- Texas’ Leighann Goode
- Belmont’s Maya Johnson
See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.