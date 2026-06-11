WAC Player of the Year Kinley Pappas set to join GCU

Shanon Hays has been one of the masters of the transfer portal since arriving at GCU, and he added another notable name to the Lopes’ roster. Reigning WAC Player of the Year Kinley Pappas will join GCU for the 2027 season, the school announced on Thursday.

While many Mid-Major programs have struggled to retain talent, Hays has been able to find a lot of his own players while adding other premier talents from various levels. Pappas is the second portal addition, joining South Dakota pitcher Madison Evans.

Pappas, a multi-time all-conference honoree, led the WAC in batting average (.450), hits (72), doubles (21), slugging percentage (.863) and total bases (138). She had 11 home runs and 51 RBIs as well. GCU returns most of its lineup from its historic 2026 campaign, with 2025 WAC Player of the Year Savannah Kirk expected to be back after missing 2026 due to injury.