What They Said Ahead of the 2026 Women's College World Series

Players and coaches from all eight 2026 Women’s College World Series teams talked to the media before the games start on Thursday. Here are a handful of notable quotes:

Texas Tech

Gerry Glasco on Texas Tech growing as a program

“It’s just fun, and it’s really hard for people to understand, like Holly was talking about 15, now 23 players are transfers. I only had three. So what am I going to do? You have to grow the program.

I think it’s confusing because we’re doing things that maybe never been done before or at least not been done in a similar fashion. It’s confusing. But for us on the field, it’s just every day. We just work every day. We work really hard. I’m enjoying every moment.

If softball needs me to be the villain, I’m all about it. Let’s go. It’s fun. I embrace that role, like that’s fun. It’s a unique opportunity. When I took the job at Texas Tech, I understood in the interview process that they wanted to be a national power. If I interviewed at 20 schools, all 20 would have said that.

The way they backed it up from the day I got on campus, from just like the grounds crew coming to — I call them at noon, and have it cleaned up, all the flowers are pruned and the yard’s mowed for NiJa’s visit in 24 hours on a hot day when everyone is on vacation. The commitment they showed me from every level of the athletic department of the university has been exceptional and beyond normal. It’s been a phenomenal experience.”

Jackie Lis on leaning on the WCWS experience of her teammates.

“I’ve just been kind of leaning on the other 13 players that have been here, like just talking about the atmosphere, the pressure, and just trusting that this team was built for the postseason and just trusting all the preparation that we’ve been doing.

For me, it’s very exciting to be here. It’s my last year playing collegiate softball. So I’m just trying to take it one game at a time to try to get as far as we can.”

NiJa Canady on the senior pitching class at the Women’s College World Series

“I think it will be exciting. I feel like this class, there’s a lot of seniors graduating right now, and there’s a lot of top talent. I’m excited that, one, all of us can end our career here, but also just seeing us all compete against each other.”

Alabama

Patrick Murphy and Jocelyn Briski on pitching coach Lance McMahon

“I try to give him a lot of credit,” Murphy said. “He has been terrific from day one. I think he’s had an All-American every year except year one. I think when we lost staff, we interviewed a bunch of people, really good people. The thing that stood out to me with him is he used the word “develop” almost the entire interview.

He did a great job at Illinois. He worked under really good pitching coaches at Missouri and LSU, and was in Division I Power 4 softball for almost four, three — seven plus six — 13 years. So he had great experience.

His first task coming into Alabama was, by the way, you’re coaching Montana Fouts her last year. A lot of people would have been intimidated by that; he wasn’t. One of the things I had people do, I gave them homework. Whoever I interviewed had to give me an 8-hour-per-week workout and a 20-hour-per-week workout for Montana. He obviously passed with flying colors and has done a heck of a good job with Miss Briski here and obviously now is an All-American. So appreciate that.

Just he does a great job. He’s very even-keeled, really good communicator.”

“Lance has been awesome,” Briski said. “I think something he has done really well is he has great relationships with all the pitchers, and he knows that each and every one of us is different from each other. He just does a really great job of understanding what we need and what we don’t need.

I feel like, if he shows us something in the bullpen, there’s not just one way we have to do it. If we don’t like it, we’ll tell him we don’t like it, and he’s totally fine with that. We’ll figure it out until we find something that we can agree on.

He’s done a great of developing. He taught me my dropball, taught me so many things. I can’t give enough praise to Lance.”

Marlie Giles on Patrick Murphy as a coach

“I will say he’s not putting up a face for you guys, like he truly is the way that he talks to you and how he is to us. And a little to prove my point, we had alumni weekend against Kentucky this year, and there was a list of, I think, a hundred and something alumni, and he went through every single alumni and read us their name, who they are, where they live, what they’re doing with their life. He knew all those things about every single person who had came through and played. Not even all of them were players. Some of them were student managers, some of them were assistants, some of them volunteer.

This program is just completely one and its own, and it’s because of him. I hope he knows that and how much we appreciate him because we truly are lucky to have him.”

Mississippi State

Samantha Ricketts on the growth of the program

“Just really excited for this opportunity for this team, this program, for our university. It is something that obviously is always a dream and a goal, not just for the players, but as coaches as well.

When taking over as head coach about seven years ago, it was the absolute goal and something that we knew we could achieve at Mississippi State when a lot of people told us it wasn’t possible. Very thankful for this team and the alumni and players that chose Mississippi State before them that all led up to this moment for us.

And just truly believing that we had all the resources and the talent in front of us that we could be here in Oklahoma City on the biggest stage. I think with that this week right now has been about enjoying the moment after obviously a historic Super Regional for us and also just being where our feet are. We want our players to enjoy every step of this, being present, but then really using today to lock back in and knowing that we’re not done yet.

We’re going to continue to embrace the underdog mentality. We don’t want people choosing us because we want to go out there, play loose, have fun, play Mississippi State softball, which is what we know how to do, and I think we showed a lot of people that this past weekend in Norman.

We’re looking forward for another great opportunity and challenge with Texas Tech tomorrow and just being ready to go. I think the biggest thing for us now is just going to be getting back to a little bit of normalcy and routine the closer we get to game day tomorrow.”

Senior Nadia Barbary on staying all four years and finishing her career at the Women’s College World Series

“It’s surreal. My freshman year we didn’t make postseason, and now I’m here at the World Series. Couldn’t have wanted to do it with any other group besides this one. The coaching staff here is amazing. I was never curious to see what else was out there. They fulfilled everything that I needed. I’ve grown so much as a player and as a person here as well. I’m always going to be thankful for them.”