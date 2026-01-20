Will Texas Tech, Texas and OU dominate the college softball field?

Some assumptions come into the mix every season. Whether that be predicting conference winners, Player of the Year, Women’s College World Series participants, or National Champions. One of those assumptions is that the 2026 College Softball National Champion will come from one of Texas, Texas Tech, or Oklahoma. Now, teams like Tennessee, Oregon, Arkansas, Florida or Florida State could have something to say about that.

However, most would take the top three teams in our Preseason Top 25 over the field in 2026. Today, we take an in-depth look at each team and tell you why or why they may not win the title this season.

Texas Tech

Roster Overview

Obviously, it’s been well documented that the players the Red Raiders were able to bring in. Kaitlyn Terry and Desirae Spearman come in to help shoulder the postseason load from NiJaree Canady. Terry is a bona fide ace with her stuff. Spearman was an 11-game winner at New Mexico State while also hitting 20 home runs at the plate. Those will be good complements to a staff that also returns Samantha Lincoln and Chloe Riassetto.

Texas Tech brought in players who accounted for 103 home runs in 2025. That will be big for a team that was 80th in home runs last year, with just 60. Taylor Pannell, Mia Williams, Jasmyn Burns, Lagi Quiroga, Jackie Lis, and Spearman are all part of that dynamic transfer class. They will complement returning starters, Mihyia Davis, Lauren Allred, Hailey Toney, and Alana Johnson.

2026 Texas Tech Preview

Why They Could Win the National Championship

Texas Tech has the best roster in the country from top to bottom. The flexibility both in the circle and at the plate that head coach Gerry Glasco will enjoy is rare. Canady threw 239 innings a year ago, and no other Red Raider threw for 100. That will change with the depth in the circle, allowing her to be more rested. At the plate, Glasco will have the opportunity to mix and match small ball with the power game. With six or seven hitters in the lineup that have 20-plus home run capabilities, it puts an incredible amount of pressure on the opposing team.

Why They Could Fall Short

The Red Raiders have 16 new faces on this roster. That’s a lot of mouths to feed. The schedule is not strong, and it might give Glasco the opportunity to make them happy. But when you get a collection of athletes that talented, it can become a chore. How does this new team play together? For as talented as they are, each transfer comes from a different school. How those mindsets, egos, and personalities mix could be a feast-or-famine scenario.

Texas

Roster Overview

The Longhorns finally got over the hump in large part due to the production of Teagan Kavan. She returns as the ace of the staff along with Citlaly Gutierrez, who was a bit up and down last year. Cambria Salmon, true freshman Hannah Wells, and Texas Tech transfer Brenlee Gonzales round out the staff. Gonzales will bring the Longhorns a left-hander in the rotation.

Texas will have to replace 27 home runs and 123 RBIs worth of production with the loss of Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell. But that’s about all that the Longhorns lose. Getting Viviana Martinez back from injury is huge and will allow her to return to shortstop, and Leighann Goode to move to second base. The Longhorns will have a great balance of speed and power with Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart, both 20+ home run threats. The speed of Kayden Henry, Ashton Maloney, and Arizona transfer Kaiah Altmeyer will be table setters.

Why They Could Win the National Championship

They have proven that they can slay the dragon. Beating both Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the WCWS has given them confidence that they have what it takes to win a National Championship. The Longhorns have more depth than they did a year ago. Jaycie Nichols, MaTaia Lawson, Alisa Sneed, and Hannah Wells will help with extended depth if the Longhorns find themselves in an injury situation as they did a year ago.

2026 Texas Preview

Why They Could Fall Short

Depth in the circle. The Longhorns rode a hot Kavan to a national title, but can they do the same in 2026? She threw almost 75% of the pitches in the WCWS, and the depth is certainly a question mark. How do they replace Mia Scott? Scott seemed to always deliver when her team needed her the most, and now the Longhorns likely turn to a couple of unproven freshmen at the position.

Oklahoma

Roster Overview

Most assumed that the Sooners would have a pretty drastic drop-off at the plate last year. Ultimately, that didn’t happen. The batting average slipped slightly, but the power numbers were just as strong. Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering are the top two hitters. However, the Sooners enjoyed production from Gabbie Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, who combined for 35 home runs and 106 RBIs. Sydney Barker hit eight home runs in just 83 at-bats.

Sam Landry was excellent in her one-year career with Oklahoma, but the Sooners did not get the support they needed from the bullpen. Like Landry, Oklahoma went and got Sydney Berzon for a one-year rental. However, the Sooners will have plenty of options behind her. Transfer Miali Guachino comes over from Ole Miss as well. Oklahoma will have a plethora of options for a deep staff between returners Audrey Lowry and Kierston Deal and incoming freshmen Alyssa Parker and Berkley Zache.

Why They Could Win the National Championship

If there’s a program that knows how to win Championships, it’s the Oklahoma Sooners. Aside from that, the Sooners don’t lose much at the plate. They return 85% of their hits, 83% of their home runs, and 84% of their RBIs from a year ago. Head coach Patty Gasso has addressed needs in the portal and through their recruiting class, and with the infusion of new talent at the plate (Kendall Wells, Alyssa Parker, and Kai Minor), along with the deeper pitching staff.

Why They Could Fall Short

Can the Sooners find both that go to ace in the postseason as well as develop trust in the rotation? Oklahoma can go toe-to-toe with Texas Tech at the plate in terms of their run production. However, can they say the same in the circle? Between Berzon, Guachino, Lowry, Deal, Parker, and Berkley, the Sooners will have six arms to try to mesh. Many said if you were going to get the Sooners, 2025 was the year to get them. However, it materializes when these three lock up, it’s going to be great matchups.

2026 Oklahoma Preview