2026 NBA Draft: Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. selected in first round

Alabama sophomore guard Labaron Philon has been selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 22 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He becomes the first Crimson Tide player selected in the draft since 2023.

Philon spent two years at Alabama, the latter of which was one of the best seasons by a guard in school history. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the floor and just under 40% from three, being named a third-team All-American and first-team All-SEC. He scored a total of 725 points in 2025-26 to secure the third-best scoring season in program history.

An in-state recruit out of Mobile, Philon committed to Alabama as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He went on to have an SEC All-Freshman season during his first year on campus, before coming back to lead the team as its best player during his sophomore campaign.

He helped the Crimson Tide reach the Elite Eight in 2025 and the Sweet 16 in 2026 during his 2-year college career, continuing the consistent postseason success head coach Nate Oats has seen during his tenure.

Philon becomes Alabama’s first player drafted into the NBA since 2023, when Brandon Miller (No. 2 overall) and Noah Clowney (No. 21) were both drafted in the first round. He’s the 49th NBA Draft pick in program history, including the seventh under Oats, and Oats’ fifth first-rounder.

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