2026 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens select Alabama TE Josh Cuevas

Alabama redshirt senior tight end Josh Cuevas was selected with the No. 173 overall pick (Round 5) in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Cuevas was the seventh player for the Crimson Tide to come off the board during this year’s draft.

Cuevas transferred to Alabama after the 2023 season ended, following his head coach, Kalen DeBoer, from Washington. Tuscaloosa was the third stop of Ceuvas’ career, after he started at Cal Poly in 2021 before moving on to Seattle in 2023. The Los Angeles native played 19 games throughout his first three seasons at the collegiate level before arriving at Alabama.

As a member of the Crimson Tide, Cuevas played in 25 games, starting 11 during his final year on campus. Cuevas carved out a role after transferring, playing in all 13 games during the 2024 season. He caught 16 passes for 318 yards and one touchdown in Year 1, and then after both of Alabama’s starters exhausted their eligibility, Cuevas took over as the top tight end.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pound veteran finished third on the Tide offense in receiving touchdowns (4), fourth in receptions (37) and fifth in receiving yards (411). He missed time after breaking his foot in practice, and that injury occurred after the best showing of his career. Cuevas hauled in six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in Alabama’s home loss to No. 13 Oklahoma.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

146. Parker Brailsford, Browns

149. Justin Jefferson, Browns

173. Josh Cuevas, Ravens

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