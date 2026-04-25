2026 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns select Alabama LB Justin Jefferson
Alabama redshirt senior linebacker Justin Jefferson was selected with the No. 149 overall pick (Round 5) in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Jefferson was the sixth player for the Crimson Tide to come off the board during this year’s draft.
Jefferson transferred to Alabama in 2023 after two years at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss. He carved out a role on special teams in Year 1 as a junior and saw his role expand to the defensive side of the ball in 2024. Jefferson received a waiver last offseason and earned an extra year of eligibility, and he went on to play 41 career games for the Tide.
In 2024, Jefferson appeared in 12 games and made three starts in the middle of the Alabama defense. He registered 60 tackles (fourth on the team), 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior. In 2025, Jefferson started all 15 games and finished second on the team in tackles (85) while also adding 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after tallying 14 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble against Vanderbilt.
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Jefferson committed to Nick Saban and Alabama as one of the top junior college players in the entire country prior to the 2023 football season. He was the No. 2 overall JUCO player and the top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. A native of Memphis, Tenn., Jefferson chose UA over Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft
12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins
13. Ty Simpson, Rams
47. Germie Bernard, Steelers
137. LT Overton, Cowboys
146. Parker Brailsford, Browns
149. Justin Jefferson, Browns
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