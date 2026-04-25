2026 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns select Alabama OL Parker Brailsford

Alabama redshirt junior center Parker Brailsford was selected with the No. 146 overall pick (Round 5) in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Brailsford was the fifth player for the Crimson Tide to come off the board during this year’s draft.

Brailsford transferred to Alabama after the 2023 season ended, following his head coach, Kalen DeBoer, from Washington. The Mesa, Arizona, native spent the first two years of his career with the Huskies and started all 15 games of UW’s 2023 campaign, which ended with a loss in the national championship game. Brailsford immediately stepped into a starting role at UA.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound center played in 27 games during his time at Alabama and started all of them. He only missed the Eastern Illinois game this past season, and in the 14 games that he did see action, the veteran only gave up one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. That one game was the Iron Bowl win, which saw Brailsford battle through a sprained ankle.

Brailsford was a third-team All-SEC selection by the league’s head coaches after his second year at Alabama. After the 2024 season, which saw him start all 13 games, he was recognized as a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of Alabama. Brailsford did not allow a sack during his redshirt sophomore season at UA, according to PFF.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

146. Parker Brailsford, Browns

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