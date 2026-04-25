2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys select Alabama DL LT Overton

Alabama senior defensive lineman LT Overton was selected with the No. 137th overall pick (Round 4) in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Overton was the fourth player for the Crimson Tide to come off the board during this year’s NFL draft.

Overton transferred to Alabama from Texas A&M before the 2023 season ended and took part in bowl practices before the Rose Bowl. He elected to stay in Tuscaloosa and play for head coach Kalen DeBoer following Nick Saban’s retirement, and Overton immediately carved out a role on the Crimson Tide’s defense after playing in 23 contests in his first two years.

Overton emerged as one of Alabama’s top options at the Bandit defensive end position, and the 6-foot-5, 278-pound edge rusher went on to play in 26 games in a crimson and white uniform, making 16 starts. The Milton, Ga., native could have turned pro last offseason, after his junior campaign — which saw him record 42 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. But he chose to return for his senior year and started 12 of the 13 games he played in.

Overton actually finished with the same number of total tackles in 2025, but he saw his TFL (6) and sack (4) totals increase in 2025. Despite missing a couple of games due to an undisclosed illness, Overton finished second on the UA defense in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

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