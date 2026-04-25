2026 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers select Alabama CB Domani Jackson

Alabama senior cornerback Domani Jackson was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 201st overall pick (Round 6) of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Jackson was the eighth Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s draft.

Jackson served a prominent role in the Alabama secondary this past season, starting 10 of 15 games throughout the course of the year, totaling 39 tackles and one pass breakup. His best season with the Crimson Tide came in 2024, his first year with the program, when he started all 13 games and logged two interceptions to go with seven pass breakups. He started a total of 23 games in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Prior to his time at Alabama, Jackson spent the first two years of his career at USC. He played in 18 combined games across his two seasons in Los Angeles before entering the transfer portal after his sophomore season.

As a high school prospect, Jackson was considered one of the best players in the entire 2022 recruiting class. He was rated as a 5-star out of Mater Dei High School according to the On3 Industry Rankings, the No. 1 cornerback and No. 5 overall player in his class.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

146. Parker Brailsford, Browns

149. Justin Jefferson, Browns

173. Josh Cuevas, Ravens

201. Domani Jackson, Packers

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