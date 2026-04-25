2026 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams select Alabama DL Tim Keenan

Alabama redshirt senior defensive lineman Tim Keenan was selected with the No. 232 overall pick (Round 7) in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Keenan was the ninth player for the Crimson Tide to come off the board during this year’s draft.

Keenan is the second Alabama player drafted by the Rams (Ty Simpson).

Keenan could have entered the draft last year, but he chose to return to Alabama and was one of the Tide’s top leaders in 2025. He was voted a permanent captain by his teammates ahead of his fifth year in the program, making as much of an impact off the field as he did on it.

After not playing in 2021 and only appearing in two games in 2022, Keenan went on to play in 39 total contests over the next three seasons (14 in 2023, 13 in 2024 and 12 in 2025). He was on the field for every game of his redshirt sophomore and junior campaigns. Keenan would have played in all 15 games last year, but he missed the first three due to an ankle injury.

Keenan finished the 2025 season with 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks to go along with one forced fumble and one blocked punt. The Birmingham, Alabama, native totaled 95 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his 5-year tenure in Tuscaloosa.

A former 3-star recruit, Keenan signed with Alabama out of Ramsay (Ala.) High School during the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was considered the 18th-best player in the state of Alabama and the No. 468 player in his recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

146. Parker Brailsford, Browns

149. Justin Jefferson, Browns

173. Josh Cuevas, Ravens

201. Domani Jackson, Packers

232. Tim Keenan III, Rams

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