2026 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins select Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor

Alabama junior offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Proctor, who was in Pittsburgh for the event, was the first Crimson Tide player and third offensive lineman off the board.

Proctor’s selection extends Alabama’s streak of consecutive drafts with a first-round selection to 18 in a row. He is the 50th first-round selection coached by Nick Saban at Alabama and also the third draft pick of Kalen DeBoer’s tenure as the Crimson Tide’s head football coach.

A three-year starter at left tackle, Proctor started every game he played in throughout his time with the Crimson Tide. He played in and started all 15 of Alabama’s games during the 2025 season and only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Proctor was named the co-recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the SEC’s top offensive lineman, and was Alabama’s only consensus All-American for the 2025 college football season.

Proctor started 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, missing the first two games due to injury. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after Year 2. The Des Moines, Iowa, native started all 14 games as a true freshman in 2023 and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. After Year 1 and Saban’s retirement, Proctor entered the transfer portal and went back home to Iowa, but less than a semester later, the lineman transferred again and returned to Alabama.

A former 5-star recruit, Proctor was considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was the top player from the state of Iowa out of Southeast Polk High School, and Proctor flipped to Alabama during the early signing period after being committed to his home-state Hawkeyes.

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