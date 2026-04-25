2026 NFL Draft: New England Patriots select Alabama RB Jam Miller

Alabama senior running back Jam Miller was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick (Round 7) of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Miller was the 10th Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s draft.

Miller has spent the past two seasons as Alabama’s starting running back. He totaled 130 carries for 504 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 while missing four different games during the course of the season due to injury. His best statistical season came in 2024, where he recorded 668 yards and seven touchdowns on 145 carries.

He spent all four years of his college career playing for the Crimson Tide, beginning when he was a true freshman in 2022. He saw the field in a limited role as a freshman and sophomore, even scoring a receiving touchdown during the 2023 SEC Championship Game victory in his second year with the program. In his career he made the College Football Playoff twice to go with that lone SEC title.

As a high school recruit, Miller was viewed as a top-100 player in the 2022 recruiting class according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He was ranked as the No. 4 running back in his class coming out of Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

137. LT Overton, Cowboys

146. Parker Brailsford, Browns

149. Justin Jefferson, Browns

173. Josh Cuevas, Ravens

201. Domani Jackson, Packers

232. Tim Keenan III, Rams

245. Jam Miller, Patriots

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