2026 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers select Alabama WR Germie Bernard

Alabama senior wide receiver Germie Bernard was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. Bernard was the third player for the Crimson Tide and the eighth wide receiver to come off the board during this year’s draft.

The Steelers traded up to take Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Tuscaloosa native and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Stallworth announced the pick live in Pittsburgh.

Bernard transferred to Alabama after the 2023 season ended, following his head coach, Kalen DeBoer, from Washington. Tuscaloosa was the third stop of Bernard’s career, after he started at Michigan State in 2022 before moving on to Seattle in 2023. The Las Vegas, Nev., native played 26 games during his first two seasons at the collegiate level before arriving at Alabama.

And he quickly made an impact for the Crimson Tide, stepping into a starting role in Year 1. In 2024, Bernard led the Alabama offense in receptions (50) that he turned into 794 yards and two touchdowns. He also added four carries for 37 yards and another touchdown. Bernard elected to return to Tuscaloosa for his senior season and lead the Crimson Tide receiving corps.

All of Bernard’s stats improved in 2025, as he was Alabama’s leading receiver. Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked fifth in the SEC in receiving scores, sixth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards. Bernard also added 18 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and attempted two passes (completing both) for 15 total yards.

Bernard is the first Alabama player who was not coached by Nick Saban to be taken in an NFL draft since Ramzee Robinson in 2007. A total of 142 players have been drafted in that span.

Alabama players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

12. Kadyn Proctor, Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, Rams

47. Germie Bernard, Steelers

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