2026 SEC Media Days schedule released; Kalen DeBoer to speak July 22

The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule for its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott, July 20-23, in Tampa, Fla.

This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

Third-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide’s players are set to speak on Wednesday, July 22. DeBoer will share the Wednesday spotlight with Florida’s Jon Sumrall, Ole Miss’ Pete Golding and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.

Monday, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Tuesday, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

Thursday, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

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