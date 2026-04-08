2026 SEC Media Days schedule released; Kalen DeBoer to speak July 22
The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule for its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott, July 20-23, in Tampa, Fla.
This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.
Third-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide’s players are set to speak on Wednesday, July 22. DeBoer will share the Wednesday spotlight with Florida’s Jon Sumrall, Ole Miss’ Pete Golding and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.
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2026 SEC Football Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 20
Kentucky – Will Stein
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Tuesday, July 21
Auburn – Alex Golesh
Georgia – Kirby Smart
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 22
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Jon Sumrall
Ole Miss – Pete Golding
Texas A&M – Mike Elko
Thursday, July 23
Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
LSU – Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
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