A-Day Details: Everything you need to know for Alabama's spring scrimmage

The Alabama football team will return to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon for A-Day. The annual spring event will be returning to a scrimmage format this year, something it did not do a year ago.

After years of A-Day being a “Crimson vs. White” scrimmage while keeping score like a game, last year it was simply an open practice for fans to attend. This year it will once again be a scrimmage, but still different than it used to be. The team will be divided with all of the offense on one side and all of the defense on the other, much like the team’s first two scrimmages of the spring, and will be about 100 plays, or two hours, with no official score or stats kept.

The game will not be televised, but it will have an official radio broadcast called by Chris Stewart and Tyler Watts, the voices of Alabama football on the Crimson Tide Sports Network during the season. The game can be listened to at this link.

Admission to A-Day and public parking will remain free of charge. All parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The scrimmage will officially begin at 1 p.m. CT.

Gates to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 12 p.m. Attendees should utilize Gates 14-17, 21-24, 34 and 47-53 to enter. The University’s clear bag policy, along with the use of metal detectors, will be in effect at the gates. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will also receive a limited-edition commemorative poster for the event.

An hour before gates open, Alabama’s annual Walk of Fame ceremony will be held at Denny Chimes at 12 p.m. There, the captains of the 2025 team — Ty Simpson, Parker Brailsford, Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson — will have their handprints enshrined. Following the ceremony, the 2026 roster will take part in the Walk of Champions leading into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 12:45 p.m.

A-Day will be Alabama’s 13th practice of the spring, with two more practices set to take place next week to close out camp.

Other important pieces of information include:

Premium Areas Closed: There will be no access to suites or club spaces for A-Day.

There will be no access to suites or club spaces for A-Day. Seating: Seating for A-Day will be available in the lower bowl.

Seating for A-Day will be available in the lower bowl. Limited Concessions: A select number of market pads will be open with a limited menu on the south, east and west sides of levels 1 and 2. Concessions in the north will not be open.

A select number of market pads will be open with a limited menu on the south, east and west sides of levels 1 and 2. Concessions in the north will not be open. Crimson Tide Access: There will be no upgraded experience offerings such as locker room tours, reserved seating or parking passes.

There will be no upgraded experience offerings such as locker room tours, reserved seating or parking passes. TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon: There will be no TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon in Coleman Coliseum prior to A-Day.

There will be no TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon in Coleman Coliseum prior to A-Day. Vector Security Champions Lane: The pregame fan fest area will not be in operation on the northwest side of the stadium prior to A-Day.

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