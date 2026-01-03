Nate Oats shares updates on trio of Alabama forwards after Kentucky game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama center Aiden Sherrell exited Saturday’s Kentucky game with an injury, and he did not return to the Crimson Tide’s 89-74 win at Coleman Coliseum.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats offered an update on Sherrell.

“We just didn’t want to risk it,” Oats said. “He’s gonna get tests tomorrow. It’s his knee, but they don’t think it’s anything serious. We’re thinking he’s gonna be able to play against Vandy, but we want to make sure he got more tests on an off day tomorrow before we make a decision on his availability moving forward next week.”

Sherrell left the game in the first half, limping to the Alabama bench. After getting evaluated by UA trainer Clarke Holter, Sherrell made his way to the locker room. He emerged just before the start of the second half, rejoining his teammates on the bench, but did not play again.

Before his injury, Sherrell contributed three points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in nine minutes. The Crimson Tide big man was averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game prior to the SEC opener. Sherrell was shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

Amari Allen exited the game just before Sherrell but was able to return in the first half. The true freshman finished the conference matchup with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

“Amari was able to play through — he had an ankle sprain,” Oats said. “I talked to Dr. Cain after. He’s gonna be real sore for a few days. We’ll probably sit him until Vanderbilt, and he’ll be able to go.”

Alabama was also without Taylor Bol Bowen and Davion Hannah against the Wildcats. On the final availability report for the Kentucky home game, Bol Bowen was a game-time decision.

“Taylor, Dr. Waldrep came in and did a whole evaluation yesterday on him,” Oats said. “It just wasn’t quite ready but available if needed. And I think the job Noah Williamson did made it so that we could sit Taylor one more game. But he got a big jumpstart on his treatment. He had a sprained ankle in practice a few days ago.”

The Tide will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 7, when it travels to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The SEC matchup is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip on ESPN2.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!